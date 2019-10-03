LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Planning Commission declined to consider changing the city’s sign regulations to permit attention-attracting devices commonly known as feather flags or feather signs.
Feather flags are generally 10 feet to 20 feet tall and used by businesses to draw attention to their stores or special events, according to a staff report. Some communities like Louisburg have banned the signs because of the potential distraction to motorists.
At a City Council meeting this summer, an individual asked the city to allow feather signs, and later a council member asked that the Planning Commission look into it.
Planning commissioners at their August meeting had directed staff to look at regulations governing feather flags in other communities in the vicinity.
Planning Commission Chair Andy Sauber referred to the staff’s research at the commission’s meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25.
“The City Council asked us to look at this issue again,” Sauber said. “We directed the staff at our last meeting to please give us some information. Based upon what is in our packets, Paola does not allow them, Spring Hill does not allow them, the city of Lenexa does not allow them … these type of feather signs.”
Sauber said the commission has done extensive work on sign regulations and has already made a decision regarding feather signs. Unless the City Council requested a specific change in the regulations, Sauber said he didn’t see a reason to take up the issue again.
Other commission members also didn’t feel compelled to revisit the topic.
“We’ve decided this before,” commission member Rick Phillips said.
Commission member Les Page agreed. “No attention-distracting devices.”
