The County Commission this afternoon (Nov. 23) plans to discuss Gov. Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-68, which establishes a statewide face-covering protocol.
At their regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, commissioners heard from some officials and several residents who expressed viewpoints on both sides of the mask issue.
Kansas has been a hotbed of COVID-19 activity in November, with numbers continuing to escalate. Between Monday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 20, the state added 11,792 new cases, 251 new hospitalizations and 144 more deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). During the same period, Miami County recorded 80 more cases and now has 866 cases, according to KDHE’s report Friday, Sept. 20. As of Nov. 18, Miami County Health Department reported the county had 105 active cases and three confirmed clusters.
Osawatomie Mayor Mark Govea said he would like to see the city and county governments work together to increase the number of people who are not only wearing masks but also practicing social distancing, washing their hands and doing all three in combination to make the county a healthier, safer place.
Govea cited a Nov. 15 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, chaired by Vice President Michael Pence, that indicated Kansas is in the red zone for new cases and currently has the ninth highest rate in the United States.
The Task Force report provided 11 recommendations to the state of Kansas to decrease the spread and get Kansas out of the red zone (101 or more new cases per 100,000 people). Govea cited some of the Task Force’s recommendations, including wearing face coverings.
“Do not gather with individuals outside the household without wearing a mask, and always wear a mask in public places,” the Task Force said in the report. Govea provided copies of the report for commissioners to review.
Masks have become such a flashpoint, Govea said. He said wearing a mask does not restrict a person’s rights.
“To me, a mask is freedom,” Govea said. “That allows you to get closer (than 6 feet) and talk with people. It allows you to get out and do your shopping. A mask is the only thing that can allow us to do that.”
Louisburg resident Debbie Mize does not see it that way.
“We can't mandate health,” Mize said. “I do not believe that it’s the government’s job to take care of my health.”
Mize said she elected county commissioners to run the economic business of the county.
“I did not elect you to keep me well.” Mize said.
Mize said her granddaughter has an eye infection from wearing a mask in school all day, and she has another friend who has ulcers on her throat from wearing a mask.
“Benjamin Franklin said, ‘He who trades liberty for some temporary security, deserves neither Liberty nor security,’” Mize said. “And I am here today because I believe in personal responsibility and liberty.”
The cities of Osawatomie and Paola have both stated they plan to keep their mask ordinances in effect. Spring Hill also has a mask mandate. Miami County and the city of Louisburg do not.
State Rep.-elect Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican, said she is not a proponent of a mask mandate.
“What sets the United States apart is individual rights,” Poetter said. “The Founding Fathers crafted our founding document unlike any before. While most governments had deemed it to be their job to protect and control people, our Constitutional Republic was created to protect our natural rights.
“In other words, our government does not grant us rights,” Poetter said. “Our government protects our God given rights. That's the basic reason why I'm personally opposed to a mask mandate.”
Poetter said she believes it is each individual’s choice whether or not they wear a mask.
“Our focus should be on ensuring our nursing homes and long term facilities have the amount of PPE needed, have access to rapid response testing, and that they are following strict sanitation standards,” Poetter said. “Our focus should be on ensuring our local hospitals and health departments have access to the best available options to test and to treat COVID-19.”
Poetter said the vast majority, close to 75 percent, of COVID-19 -related deaths have been residents of nursing homes statewide.
“So we need to be strategic. We need to change our focus to make sure we're there to help one another,” she said.
Ken Bingman of Spring Hill said his brother, who had been in a treatment facility, died of COVID-19 on June 22.
In an open letter to Miami County Commissioners, published in The Miami County Republic the day of the meeting, Bingman said, “It is personally incumbent on each of us to do all we can to slow the spread of this terrible killer. Since we can’t go into the labs and conduct research, there are personal actions we must do without fail. One of the most important is to wear a face covering, a mask or face shield.”
In the letter and again in his comments to commissioners at the Nov. 18 meeting, Bingman said experts in the field indicate that wearing a face covering outside the home can be 70 percent effective in slowing the spread of the virus and that there is overwhelming evidence that masks save lives.
“As far as COVID-19 is concerned, health officials predict that there will be 2,000 people a day die in the United States by Christmas,” said Bingman, who also cited Kansas’ escalating spread. “We are in the thick of it.”
At the commission meeting, Bingman urged commissioners to pass a mask mandate.
“It's shown to be effective, and in my view it should be done,” he said.
So sad that we have turned the concept of "freedom" on it's head and redefined it as selfish, faux patriotism. Pathetic state of things these days with the anti-science crowd given "credibility."
