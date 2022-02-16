SPRING HILL — County commissioners, at their Feb. 9 meeting, took initial steps to cope with heavy truck traffic in northern Miami County near the Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodal facility.
The commission established a maximum speed limit of 45 mph on 223rd Street, between Gardner Road and the west city limits of Spring Hill, and on Gardner Road, between 215th and 223rd streets. The move lowered the maximum speed limit by 10 mph. Both stretches were 55 mph.
The action was taken at the request of the Road and Bridge Department. The department and the sheriff’s office have studied truck traffic on county roads near the intermodal.
Director J.R. McMahon told commissioners Road and Bridge has received emails, phone calls or noted Facebook posts about semi-trucks causing hazardous situations, blocking traffic and damaging property on side roads in the area that are not designed for heavy truck traffic but are being used by 18-wheelers as collector routes.
Some northern county residents also have voiced their concerns about semi-trucks at commission meetings in recent months.
McMahon told commissioners lowering the speed limit to 45 mph was the first step.
The next step will be to establish a truck route on 223rd Street, and then north on Gardner Road from the Gardner Road and 223rd Street intersection, he said.
“I’ve been up there talking to the city of Edgerton, Johnson County engineer and city of Gardner, and also Spring Hill (about truck traffic),” McMahon said. “There are a lot of warehouses and we’re all kind of grappling with the same thing up there.”
McMahon discussed why he is proposing 223rd Street and Gardner Road as the truck route, and he noted Johnson County is planning improvements on Gardner Road on its side of the county line. He said, technically, 223rd Street is a truck route right now but it hasn’t been designated as such.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts asked if the commission’s action to lower the speed limit to 45 mph would be consistent with the current speed limit on 223rd Street all the way to U.S. Highway 69.
“It’s consistent. There’s a 55 for a little piece in there, and I talked to the city of Spring Hill and they’re going to reduce theirs down to 45.”
Roberts asked if lowering the speed limit to 45 mph on Gardner Road is consistent with what Johnson County has now.
“Basically, when you hit Gardner Road north all the way to I-35, it’s 45 all the way,” McMahon said.
McMahon said he gleaned from his conversations with officials from Johnson County, the city of Edgerton and the city of Gardner, that those entities want truck traffic to stay on 199th Street.
“Part of 199th is in city of Edgerton, the county and the city of Gardner,” McMahon said.
He noted the 199th Street example to illustrate how those entities are addressing unwanted traffic on side roads.
“Designate (199th), that’s your truck route, and on all the side roads they just put up signs: ‘no trucks.’ It seems to be effective up there with them,” he said.
McMahon said he plans to do likewise with signage on side roads in the intermodal area if the commission adopts the proposed truck route in Miami County.
Commissioner George Pretz asked what the advantage would be to making the truck route.
“You take them off 215th Street, Moonlight, 207th Street (and others),” County Administrator Shane Krull said of intermodal truck traffic.
McMahon added, “After the truck route is put in, then that allows county commissioners to restrict truck traffic on the other roads (like) 215th Street. Basically, all your local roads up there,” he said. “But, we can’t restrict truck traffic until we allow them to have a truck route.”
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked if the route is established, would ag-related trucks be exempt.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard told commissioners most truck routes restrict ag traffic because it is not okay to pick and choose who has to use the truck route and who doesn’t — meaning the county cannot restrict truck traffic and then turn around and say farm vehicles, delivery trucks and the like, would not have to stick to the route.
But she said there are exemptions.
Ag trucks can deviate from the truck route if there is no other reasonable alternative, Woodard said, adding the same exemption applies to delivery trucks and similar vehicles.
“So, say if you were in wheat harvest, and you had some trucks out there, and you’ve got one road in and out, that would be an exception,” Woodard said. “But, they would have to go straight to the nearest truck route. So they wouldn’t be able to take just any roads that they want to, but generally that’s how that’s done.”
McMahon said he would be back in the coming weeks with a resolution to establish the truck route, after it is approved by legal counsel.
“My intent is, ‘intermodal traffic, I want you to come across 223rd Street, and I want you to go up Gardner,’” McMahon said.
He said most roads in that part of the county, by definition, are collector roads.
“If the commissioners decide to do nothing, then every road up there is a truck route,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.