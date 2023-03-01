semi trucks

County commissioners say they have no interest in establishing a truck route in Miami County.

Having restricted truck traffic on seven roadways in northern Miami County, the County Commission has turned its focus to prohibiting over-the-road trucks from using portions of 223rd Street and Gardner Road that are deemed collector routes to move traffic between highways.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Feb. 8 to prohibit use of commercial vehicles designated Class 7 or above by the Federal Highway Administration on the following roadways:

