Having restricted truck traffic on seven roadways in northern Miami County, the County Commission has turned its focus to prohibiting over-the-road trucks from using portions of 223rd Street and Gardner Road that are deemed collector routes to move traffic between highways.
Commissioners voted 5-0 on Feb. 8 to prohibit use of commercial vehicles designated Class 7 or above by the Federal Highway Administration on the following roadways:
Along 215th Street from Waverly Road then east to the Spring Hill city limit
Along 223rd Street from Gardner Road then west past Waverly Road
Along Moonlight Road from 215th Street then south to 235th Street
Along 235th Street from Moonlight Road then east to Lone Star Road
Along Lone Star Road south of 235th Street then south to Tontzville Road
Along Cedar Niles Road from 215th Street then south past 231st Street
Along 223rd Street from Metcalf Road then east to State Line Road
The Class 7 designation would cover tractor-trailers and other large commercial vehicles.
Violators will be subject to a $400 fine per incident.
The resolution approved by the county does provide some exceptions for delivery vehicles, road construction work, emergency vehicles, and normal use of property located along or reasonably accessible only from designated roadways.
Commissioners have made it clear they do not want to implement a resolution that would impede agriculture production.
Residents in the northern part of the county have voiced their concerns about heavy tractor-trailer traffic on these seven roadways which are not built for commercial use in this predominately agriculture and rural residential area.
Residents also have urged commissioners to restrict trucks on 223rd Street and Gardner Road.
Truck traffic has increased with the expansion of the intermodal facility encroaching on the northwest corner of the county, residents have said.
Johnson County recently took similar steps to restrict truck traffic in southern Johnson County.
Chairman Tyler Vaughan said approving the resolution was just the first step in the process.
“Perfection is hard, right? So, although we won’t reach perfection, I think we’re making the right steps towards the goals we are trying to achieve,” he said.
For Miami County to restrict through truck traffic on unincorporated stretches of 223rd Street, it needs to present a traffic study to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) for its approval.
Road and Bridge Director Eric Sandberg is studying truck traffic to see if the Johnson County restrictions have increased truck flow in Miami County.
The county would also be required to designate an alternate route if it wants to prohibit trucks on Gardner Road and 223rd Street collector routes.
At its Feb. 22 study session, Commissioner Rob Roberts cited a Pfefferkorn Engineering study conducted several years ago that showed 223rd Street was not designed for heavy truck use, and he said nobody could have anticipated the intermodal growth a decade ago that is now taking a toll on the road.
“It’s time for this county to say we cannot afford to fix what you are using as a short cut,” Roberts said.
As for naming an alternate route, Commissioner Keith Diediker suggested the county designate Kansas Highway 68 as the truck route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.