The County Commission has set a calendar to hear testimony from experts on a variety of topics related to the proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County.
County Administrator Shane Krull presented the schedule to county commissioners Wednesday, July 21. The testimony will take place on Wednesdays through the month of August and into early September.
“These meetings will coincide with our study sessions on Wednesday mornings,” Krull said.
The following is the tentative schedule:
- Aug. 4 – open
- Aug. 11 – sheriff and county counselor
- Aug. 18 – planning and zoning director and road and bridge director
- Aug. 25 – county appraiser and Hillsdale Lake Watershed
- Sept. 1 – city of Edgerton and NorthPoint Development
- Sept. 8 – Jim Kaup, the county's consultant
“Aug. 4 through Sept. 8 would be what I term the testimony phase, and then we would transition to the deliberation,” Krull said.
He addressed tentative plans for the open date in August.
“Noted, Aug. 4th is open, but I believe our consultant Jim Kaup will provide the summary document for us of the transcript from the [June 23] public hearing as well as the correspondence from countless people, both pro and con, in respect to the Golden petition and brief us on that aspect of it,” Krull said.
Kaup is a Topeka attorney who has been retained by the county as a consultant in the Golden matter. He specializes in land use law and has more than 25 years of experience working with cities and counties in Kansas on a range of topics such as annexation, planning and zoning and others.
Krull said experts slated for two of the dates on the calendar had not been confirmed as of Wednesday. He said consultant Kaup is working with two or three state agencies to provide Hillsdale watershed testimony.
“Their attendance has not been confirmed at this moment but tentatively slated for Aug. 25,” Krull said.
Krull noted Sept. 1 is dedicated to the city of Edgerton and NorthPoint Development but neither has responded.
“I will reach out to the city administrator of Edgerton and ask about the city’s intent to participate,” he said.
NorthPoint Development is working with the city of Edgerton to annex land for proposed industrial warehouses for the Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility just north of the Miami County line.
Jennifer Williams, who lives on Moonlight Road in northern Miami County, filed a petition with the county on April 9 – with nearly 300 signatures – to establish a new 9-square-mile third class city named Golden north of Hillsdale Lake in Miami County in an effort curb intermodal warehouse expansion into an area currently zoned for rural residential and agriculture. Supporters have said that becoming a city would give them more control over potential rezonings and help them preserve their rural lifestyle.
Chair Rob Roberts addressed the reason Edgerton and NorthPoint have been asked to speak with the commission.
“The attorney recommended that we ask the city of Edgerton and the corporation NorthPoint to come and present testimony, not for or against – just what’s their plans for the future,” Roberts said. “What have they got going on that seems to have brought all this to a head. And I want the commission to really think about what’s the questions you would want them to answer to help us understand their future plans.”
Roberts said the commission is not trying to put Edgerton and NorthPoint on the spot.
“It’s not going to be a public session in which anybody can ask questions,” Roberts said. “The county commissioners and county administrator will be the only ones who are asking questions.”
Roberts expanded on that point to say the expert testimony phase will not include comments or questions from the audience during any of those sessions. That opportunity was provided through the June 23 public hearing and the collection of volumes of written correspondence, both pro and con.
Roberts commended residents who submitted written correspondence and spoke at the public hearing.
“I so appreciate the public’s input,” he said. “It’s made a lot of difference in understanding the passion on both sides of this.”
The expert testimony sessions will be open to the public, Roberts said, but he provided a caveat about the commission chambers on the first floor of the county administration building.
“This room only seats about 25 to 30 people comfortably, and I assure you as this COVID continues we will work with Mark [Whelan, emergency management coordinator] and the health department,” Roberts said. “We have to be cognizant of what’s happening … We might have to institute masks. We might have to get the distancing back out. We’ve had a little opportunity for freedom but unfortunately the ugly head of COVID is coming back.”
He offered an alternative for those who cannot be in attendance.
“We will livestream the entire process so people can watch it wherever they like, and it will also be posted on our website as a permanent recording that’s part of the record,” Roberts said. “I’m sure there are going to be people that want to hear what everyone’s got to say, and we want them to.”
The testimony will be the only portion of the study session that is taped. The commission does not tape its study sessions but does livestream its regular meetings, which are stored on the county website for future viewing.
Because approval of the incorporation of Golden would require a unanimous vote by the County Commission, Roberts said the expert testimony calendar might have to be altered.
“If one commissioner can’t be here that day then we are going to postpone until all four can be here,” Roberts said.
The commissioners will make their decision as a four-member panel. Commissioner Danny Gallagher recused himself because of a potential conflict of interest, citing relationships with people who have publicly stated their position on the incorporation.
Roberts said because the calendar could change, he urged the public to check the study session agenda ahead of time on the county's website: www.miamicountyks.org.
“Just to be clear, I would encourage all those [who are interested] to keep an eye on the county website to see the actual agenda,” Roberts said. “It comes out Thursday afternoon or Friday before the [Wednesday] meeting. In the event any of this changes, the agenda would supersede this document."
