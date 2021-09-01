The County Commission has approved a 2022 budget that includes a roughly $1.8 million spending increase to help fund about $1.7 million in wage enhancements for first responders.
The $1.7 million is primarily targeted at the sheriff’s office and Emergency Medical Services to help those departments provide more competitive wages. The sheriff’s office and EMS are having trouble recruiting and retaining employees because they are losing deputies, EMTs and paramedics to neighboring agencies that offer better compensation.
At Miami County EMS, for example, EMTS were making $11.91 per hour and paramedics were making $14.76 per hour before the salary increase commissioners approved on a 4-1 vote Wednesday, Aug. 25. Some EMS employees have to work part-time jobs to make ends meet.
EMS is averaging 12.1 calls per day for a projected volume of over 4,400 calls for 2021. As of Aug. 1, the department was running 300 calls ahead of last year’s pace for the same time period.
A new state law, SB 13, requires taxing entities to hold a hearing if they intend to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
Miami County’s proposed budget did exceed the revenue neutral rate. Revenue neutral means the county would not bring in more tax dollars in 2022 than it did in 2021. The revenue neutral mill levy would have been 42.773 mills. The county chose to leave the mill levy at 46.373 mills, which will collect about $1.8 million more in property taxes because the county’s assessed property valuation increased.
In addition to providing wage increases for targeted staff positions, the additional funds will allow EMS to hire an additional four-person crew, as well as add a position in the sheriff’s office that will focus on curtailing drug trafficking in the county. The sixth position is being added in the accounting office.
If the county would have adopted the revenue neutral rate, it would not have been able to provide the increases in compensation, Chair Rob Roberts said.
Roberts said sticking to the revenue neutral rate would have meant taking revenue out of an already committed stream of either payroll or infrastructure improvements.
He said the commission wholeheartedly believed the increased compensation needed to happen. It’s part of a five-year process that will look at other departments in the future.
All employees received an across-the-board raise in pay of 3 percent, which is the county’s customary practice.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to exceed the revenue neutral rate after closing the hearing. The commission then held its regular budget hearing before approving it on a 4-1 vote. No one from the public spoke during either hearing.
Commissioner George Pretz cast a yes vote for exceeding revenue neutral but voted no on the 2022 budget.
“First, let me preface everything I say with I’m not against the amount of money we’re spending. And the salaries are needed. But I’m against how we are financing it,” Pretz said.
He said the county hired the Arnold Group for approximately $20,000 to do a wage analysis, but some believed it was based on a statewide market rather than a reflection of wages in the local market, Pretz said.
“Large parts of that Arnold Group [study] were thrown out,” Pretz said.
The commissioner said the salary adjustments were left up to the Human Resources Department.
“My main point on the salary adjustments is we still need a second party to review this,” Pretz said. “I don’t want the liability of throwing out parts of this Arnold Group and all the liability on the HR department who decided who got the adjustments.”
Pretz said he was told there wasn’t enough time to get a second opinion.
“If we pass this budget, the money is allotted,” Pretz said. “We didn’t have to decide all those salary adjustments. We’ve got til Dec. 1 to zero in on them so HR still has time to do payroll.
“I would like to put on next week’s agenda to have a second opinion on what HR has done with all these adjustments,” he said. “I think it’s good for all commissioners that we have a second opinion.”
The other commissioners were not in favor of adding a discussion about a second party review on the Sept. 1 agenda.
“I think the employees more than deserve what we’re going to do on the pay raises,” Commissioner Danny Gallagher said. “This is just the first of five years of getting these pay raises where they need to be, and I totally support that. And I don’t think we need a second opinion. I think they (HR) have done their job. I don’t think we need to spend any more money on getting a second opinion.”
As a compromise, Roberts assigned a couple of county staff members not connected with the HR department to conduct an in-house review.
“We got a lot of people on fixed incomes. We got a lot of people that aren’t going to get these salary adjustments — I’m talking about the general citizens of Miami County,” Pretz said. “Valuations went up big. Overall they went up 8 or 9 percent. Osawatomie, a community I represent, the average house went up 14 percent.”
Coupled with higher valuations are the other taxing entities, none of which have proposed a budget that is revenue neutral, he said.
“We can’t just look at Miami County’s budget,” Pretz said. “All these cities and Miami County have proposed raised mill levies.”
Pretz said one example is the city of Osawatomie, which currently has a levy of 68 mills.
“They asked for notification to the clerk for 80 mills,” Pretz said. “Osawatomie has asked for a roughly 25 percent increase.”
Pretz said the county started the year with $4.5 million in cash reserves and $5.4 million in regular reserves, for a total of $9.9 million in reserve.
“I’ve been here 17 years. It’s not unusual to have a 4 or 5 percent increase in our budget, but we’re looking at 9 and the cities are going to be that much or more. I will vote for exceeding revenue neutral, but we’re increasing 3.6 mills. My proposal is we tack on 1.8 mills for $900,000 and then we take $900,000 out of reserves to satisfy our budget.”
Roberts said he was opposed to spending cash reserves.
“There’s roughly $4.5 million in cash reserves in the general fund,” Roberts said.
Auditors recommended keeping 90 to 120 days of cash revenue.
“You have a tax budget with this new budget that is roughly $22 million, [and] $4.5 million is roughly three months, four months of cash on hand. Does that exceed what our auditor talked about? It does not.”
Roberts said some of the reserve funds are already earmarked for either capital improvements or for equipment purchases or software purchases — a host of reasons.
“If you take $900,000 out of your cash reserve, you’re using a one-time pot of money to fix a permanent fixed expense,” Roberts said. “Payroll is fixed liability. You have to cover payroll every single year.”
Roberts said taking money out of reserves for payroll means the county would have to use the same pot next year or raise taxes.
“You fund a fixed liability with a fixed revenue stream,” he said.
Roberts said there are two main departments that receive the bulk of the property tax dollars — the sheriff’s office and the road and bridge department. The EMS department is funded about 50-50 on insurance and taxes, he said.
“So you could reduce services in any one of those three departments,” Roberts said. “I doubt that [citizens] would enjoy that. I rather doubt that you would want us to do that.”
Commissioner Phil Dixon said he was 100 percent for the increase in salaries for the EMS and sheriff’s office.
“I’m for adopting the budget that has been prepared,” Dixon said.
Gallagher and Commissioner Tyler Vaughan also supported adopting the proposed budget.
“I’m not in favor of grabbing one-time money from the reserve to cover salaries,” Vaughan said. “I understand Commissioner Pretz’s point but I think we would be chasing that for a while. And knowing all the changes we have coming in the county in the coming 10 years, I think we need to be cautious and mindful of how we use those reserves.
“I think there’s a way to spend them down in the right way for the citizens of Miami County and still be responsible with the reserve dollars and staying above 20 percent in reserves in the annual budget,” Vaughan said.
Pretz said it would be the first time he voted no on a budget in 17 years.
“I will be voting no, not because we don’t need the salary raises. I want to make that clear,” Pretz said. “All the employees deserve the raise. All the employees deserve adjustments. And I presume we need the additional six people, but I can’t go along with the financing of it.”
