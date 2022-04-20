PAOLA — During the County Commission’s April 13 study session, Commissioner Phil Dixon introduced a strategy that had yet to be discussed as the annual budget season looms large for taxing entities.
“I’m for coming up with a plan where we stay revenue neutral and hold (property) taxes where they are right now,” Dixon said.
Dixon called for the informal discussion ahead of scheduled budget talks to find out what the commission’s appetite was for adopting a revenue neutral strategy in 2023. One of his goals is to keep Miami County residents from paying one dollar more in county property taxes than they did in 2022.
“I would hope there would be a way we could do that,” he said.
Dixon acknowledged attaining revenue neutral status will be a formidable task.
“Costs are going up on everything,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough year for everybody. It’s going to be a tough year for us to figure out our budget.”
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan supported Dixon’s revenue neutral position.
“I would 100 percent agree, and I challenge our departments to look at that and evaluate where there are areas we can get by … and don’t need an increase,” Vaughan said.
County Administrator Shane Krull wanted to be certain commissioners understood what they were signing up for.
“There’s some significant things that you’ll give up going forward with the revenue neutral,” Krull said.
Escalating costs
He told commissioners they are not immune to the cost increases the county is experiencing.
“Your expenses aren’t static. You’re going to have to prioritize what you want to do,” Krull said. “And you’re also going to have to prioritize what you’re willing to accept.
“You’re not going to spend less and get more … You’re going to need to be prepared, if you’re praying for the rain, to deal with the mud,” he said.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts fully supported the revenue neutral plan but agreed with Krull’s advice moving forward.
“I would encourage everybody to get ready for the roller coaster, because we need to be revenue neutral this year, and to do that it means you’re going to lower your mills to stay within your (2022) dollar amount,” Roberts said. “To do that — Shane is right — we’re going to have to prioritize what we’re able to spend money on.”
Funds may have to be reallocated in order to accomplish some of the primary goals commissioners think are important, Roberts said.
“I do think it’s going to be a lot of haggling over the next few weeks to figure out how we accomplish that,” he said.
Commissioners talked about other areas where money could be saved — such as the sobering reality of gleaning savings from payroll left on the table because of open positions. On the flipside, they acknowledged staff shortages make it difficult — sometimes even impossible — to accomplish projects and provide the same level of service.
Vaughan did not advocate for staff cuts, but he encouraged departments to look at their current staffing and how they are getting by despite vacancies in the ranks.
“I know everybody can justify the need, but what are we doing without right now,” Vaughan said. “And how long can we do without that or maybe instead of five vacancies, it’s three vacancies. And I think if we have a real look at that, I would imagine that there’s a lot out there — from proposed full staffing — that we’re funding that’s just not a reality.”
Unspent dollars
Roberts said as more positions go unfilled, those unspent dollars can come back into the pot and be reallocated.
“That’s where you’re going to find some funds we might be able to recapitalize on,” he said.
Another topic of discussion centered on the potential savings of putting items out for bid more frequently.
“We saw what just happened with our health insurance, which was a big line item,” Vaughan said. “You saw a swing of $750,000 (savings) in bidding that. Maybe it’s time we go a little off cycle. If some of those are on a three-year cycle, change it. And let’s do it annually.”
Vaughan pointed to the volatility in the marketplace.
“If you have that volatility, usually that means competition is hungry as well,” Vaughan said. “So sometimes that volatility creates opportunity. And you want to make sure and strike while the iron is hot.”
As the commission adjusts its budget, Commissioner Danny Gallagher stressed that trends in new home construction and increasing population need to be factored into the budget discussions, especially in light of rising property values that make revenue neutral that much more difficult.
The median value of residential properties in Miami County increased 13.85 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the county appraiser’s office.
“I’m totally for revenue neutral. It sounds good, and it is good,” Gallagher said. “I would like to see what new construction has been in the county. To me, we should add that in because every time a person builds a house, every time somebody moves into Miami County, which is good, but it adds to our cost.
“But the other side of it is, we’ve got to take care of our employees,” he said. “If it turns out wet, and we don’t have enough rock out there on the roads (due to a shortage of commercial licensed drivers), it’s going to be a disaster for all of us.”
Roberts agreed that taking care of employees has to be a top priority.
“If you’re not able to hire road and bridge people, and if you still have spots open in the sheriff’s office … We put it on the line last year,” Roberts said. “We put a lot of money in those departments to be competitive. And I think if you look at some of those marketplaces, they just got more competitive.”
Retaining employees
The County Commission approved a 2022 budget that included a roughly $1.8 million spending increase to help fund about $1.7 million in wage enhancements for first responders.
The $1.7 million was primarily targeted at the sheriff’s office and Emergency Medical Services to help those departments provide more competitive wages. The sheriff’s office and EMS are having trouble recruiting and retaining employees because they are losing deputies, EMTs and paramedics to neighboring agencies that offer better compensation, representatives from those departments said during last year’s budget discussions. That problem continues to be the case on some levels.
Dixon asked Human Resources Director Holly Ray if she had numbers to support that increasing salaries last year proved beneficial.
“I could talk about each department,” Ray said. “I think it’s definitely helped. I think in some departments and some positions, though, it got us up just where we needed to be several years ago. And we’re still behind.
“I think it’s definitely been a help, but we get data from our surrounding counties and they are still paying more,” she said.
Commissioners didn’t take dipping into the county’s reserve funds off the table, but they weren’t excited about hat prospect.
Roberts said retaining staff and wages need to be priorities.
“I think you’re going to find if you reallocate this money, whatever it amounts to, you’re going to give it for wages to retain who we have,” he said. “I’m not allocating a monster pay increase, but the last thing we need to do is have people jump ship for two bucks or whatever it is.”
Roberts noted while some services are mandated, many more are not.
“I think where we have to make the hard decision is: what’s the level of service that I can afford to do and what amount of service I can provide.” Roberts said. “Because it will come down to if we really have an appetite to provide any new revenue to create that level of service and whether we can afford to keep doing it.”
Krull said services will not be the same with the current staffing shortages, coupled with a revenue neutral position.
“The only two large departments that we have are the sheriff’s department and road and bridge, and then EMS and it trails off from that,” Krull said. “I can have three drivers haul as much rock as they can in a day, but I’m accustomed to having six, so I’m dong half of what that is.”
The county administrator held his hand straight out.
“I think the point of discussion is going to be you are used to outputs being this big,” said Krull, lowering his hand part way. “You’re going to have to get used to outputs being this big.”
‘Needs and wants’
To Krull’s point, Roberts said maintaining roads at the current level might be one area that will have to be scaled back.
“I think what you’ll take from this is some of these road projects, we can’t afford to do it,” Roberts said, turning to his fellow commissioners. “Some of you with more gravel roads than others are going to have a struggle, because people aren’t going to understand that.”
Dixon talked about the economic climate getting worse before it improves.
“We’ve got everything in the world working against us this year,” he said. “Inflation’s at a high percentage, and there’s more coming. We all knew there was a correction coming. You can’t continue the way we were.”
Commissioner George Pretz expanded on Dixon’s point as he closed out the discussion.
“I think we’re headed for a recession, and it will be a different thing next year,” he said. “We’ll just have to, like we always do, look at the needs and the wants and make some decisions. There’s a lot of difference between needs and wants.”
