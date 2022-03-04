County commissioners have made it clear they do not want a truck route in Miami County.
“There is no appetite in this room to put in a truck route – anywhere,” Chair Rob Roberts said during the commission’s study session Wednesday, March 2.
At a recent commission meeting, several northern Miami County residents spoke out against establishing a truck route in the county.
The residents said intermodal truck traffic has damaged their property, blocked their roads and created safety hazards.
The County Commission’s recent discussion about a truck route should not be misinterpreted as a sign commissioners want to establish one, Roberts said.
“Everybody went on the defensive saying, ‘We don’t want it,’” Roberts said. “Nobody here said we are doing it.”
The chairman said the discussion was to inform commissioners of their options when deciding how to deal with intermodal trucks that are spilling into northern Miami County on roads not built for that purpose.
A truck route was one of those options, but Roberts said the discussion was for educational purposes only. It was not a commitment to putting in a truck route.
Meanwhile, intermodal traffic is intruding upon rural residential neighborhoods in northern Miami County.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, who represents Spring Hill and the surrounding area, said he is adamantly opposed to establishing a truck route in Miami County.
The commissioner talked about putting up signs expressing that sentiment.
“I would like to put up signs on Gardner Road – right as you come in to Miami County and along 223rd, all the way down to the lake – that say, ‘No semi-truck traffic allowed,’” Vaughan said. “We don’t have the infrastructure. We all know it. We just don’t. The roads can’t handle it. Our taxpayers are going to pay for it (road deterioration). The answer is – we say no.”
County Counselor Shelley Woodard said the county cannot ban trucks, and Vaughn’s sign suggestion will require further investigation.
“We might be able to do something (with signage), as long as it doesn't conflict with state statutes, but truck routes are your most legally defensible mechanism. You can’t ban trucks altogether, obviously,” Woodard said. “I’ll have to look further into having a no-trucks-down-this-road sign.”
Based on the commissioners’ recent conversations, Woodard acknowledged a truck route is off the table.
Earlier in the March 2 study session, Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon said Johnson County has no plans to put in a truck route on 199th Street. The roadway in southern Johnson County previously had been discussed as a potential truck route.
“Johnson County sees no value in a truck route,” McMahon said.
“Neither do I,” Vaughan responded.
Vaughan said Johnson County, where the intermodal is located, does not want a truck route, and Miami County is being pushed into a situation to consider a truck route.
“Does anybody else see the madness in that?” Vaughan asked. “We have zero financial gain from (a truck route). Zero. We have ultimate deterioration from it. If we don’t do something now, we’re going to be put in a spot.”
Roberts recommended the county put up informational signs that say, “These roads cannot handle your trucks” or something to that effect.
“There are no warehouses on these roads, there’s no reason for you to drive in here,” Roberts said of the commercial trucks.
He said most residents who have expressed concerns about the trucks ultimately say the truck drivers tell them they are lost. They got turned around, and they are trying to find a way to get out of there.
“Let’s at least start out this process by finding a way to educate the truck drivers,” Roberts said. “I don’t have the right words, so please don’t misquote me, but we’ve got to tell them to stop coming here because they don’t work on our roads.”
Residents and commissioners have expressed concerns about how GPS apps are routing trucks through Miami County.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher, who represents northwest Miami County, said he went to the Hostess facility’s parking lot at the intermodal and picked several destinations to the east and south to see what GPS would indicate is the shortest route. He said GPS advised trucks to take Gardner Road and 223rd Street through Miami County every time, no matter what destination he punched in.
Gallagher drove two miles north of I-35 to another intermodal location and repeated the process. He said GPS said the shortest route was Gardner Road and 223rd Street.
“Everything we are talking about is good, but when GPS says this is the shortest route, especially in the dark, they’re going to take that shortest route," Gallagher said. "So, the question is do trucks have a certain route they’re supposed to take?”
Roberts outlined three steps that could be taken: Put up signage on every roadway to alert truckers that the roads were not built to accommodate trucks; communicate with GPS providers that Gardner Road, 223rd Street and other county roadways do not work for truck traffic; go to every intermodal warehouse and explain the situation to the logistics manager and ask for their help in routing trucks away from the county's road system.
"That’s a task that is going to be daunting at best, but we can’t just sit here and hope the problem goes away," Roberts said.
McMahon said Miami and Johnson counties, as well as the cities of Edgerton and Gardner are all fighting the same battle at some level.
"We all want them to go to I-35. The state spent a ton of money on Homestead (interchange) over there, and they want everybody to go over there. Those roads are all built to handle that traffic," McMahon said. "We get down in here (Miami County) with our old farm-to-market roads, it just does not work out."
Vaughan said he would like to see a draft of a letter to the warehouses and proposed wording for the signs to be on the commission's study session next week or the week after. He is determined to put the county's response to the truck problem in motion.
"The longer we sit here and talk about it, time goes by," Vaughan said.
