PAOLA — The county will soon fill the role of medical director, health official and coroner.
The role will be divided in half — magnifying the importance of what one man has been able to accomplish for more than a quarter of a century.
At their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7, county commissioners honored that man.
The retiring Dr. Donald E. Banks was presented with a proclamation and glass plaque, commemorating his 25 years of service as medical director, local health official and coroner.
Chairman Rob Roberts called Banks an exceptional doctor who always put the needs of others first and rose to the challenge in a time of crisis.
Most recently of note was his dedication to serving residents during the COVID-19 pandemic as the county’s medical director and local health official.
Speaking to Dr. Banks directly while presenting him with the plaque, Roberts said, “Thank you for saving lives and all the efforts you make to make our community stronger, healthier — you truly are appreciated.”
Dr. Banks acknowledged the applause from the audience, the commissioners and county staff.
“This was unexpected. Thank you all very much,” said Banks, a lifelong county resident. “It’s been a long time, [and] it’s time to let somebody else do this.”
The role Banks has served for two-plus decades has been a family tradition.
“My father did this before me,” Banks said.
Finding Banks’ successor has been an arduous task taken on by County Administrator Shane Krull and Public Health Director Christena Beer with the Miami County Health Department.
Later at the Dec. 7 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 to appoint Dr. Shalaunda K. Gray, former medical director for Lakemary Center in Paola, to fill the role of medical director and local health official.
Beer said Dr. Gray recently resigned from her position at Lakemary Center but continues to serve in the health profession in the Kansas City metro area.
“She knows that the appointment of this position would often times require her to be available to us whether that be on the phone or Zoom or in person — she’s more than willing to meet those needs, whatever they might be,” Beer said.
Dr. Banks submitted his resignation in late 2021 but gave the county one year to name his successor, Roberts said.
The search process involved talking with numerous physicians. None of the local physicians who were contacted expressed an interest in serving in the position, Roberts said.
Though she doesn’t have a local practice, Dr. Gray’s familiarity with Miami County while at Lakemary Center, coupled with her previous working relationship with Beer, made her a good fit for the position, Krull said.
As part of that working relationship, Beer and Gray — along with Lakemary and health department staff — conducted one of the first COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the county at Lakemary Center in January 2021.
Dr. Gray received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and has practiced family medicine for more than 20 years. She has received numerous awards and served in numerous roles during the past two decades, including as a member of the State of Kansas COVID Task Force, according to her Linkedin profile.
“As an avid community advocate, I have donated substantially of my time as a public health speaker addressing various health topics,” Dr. Gray said on Linkedin.
Roberts expressed confidence in Gray.
“The challenge to find someone to fill this role has been daunting,” Roberts said. “To have someone of Dr. Gray’s capabilities and competency who is willing to serve Miami County, I think, is admirable, and we’re very pleased to be able to appoint her.”
The role of coroner will be filled by a different party.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard told commissioners that as the host county for the 6th Judicial District, Miami County is obligated to provide coroner service for the three counties that make up the district — Miami, Linn and Bourbon.
The county is close to signing an agreement with an agency to perform the coroner’s service.
“As far as the coroner goes, Mr. Krull has really been working hard on getting something put together,” Woodard said. “We’ve got an agreement for me to review today, so I’m hoping we’ll be in front of you sooner than later to close it.”
Krull said the proposed agreement is with Forensic Medical, which already has been providing medical services for Miami County as well as Linn and Bourbon counties.
“They would continue to provide those services to us, and in addition to that there will be a contract for a deputy coroner to fulfill that role,” Krull said.
He credited Beer for her work on securing the agreement with Dr. Gray, and Matt Gamblin, Miami County EMS deputy chief, for his assistance with the coroner search.
The county administrator also noted the search for a coroner included discussions with the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s office, but those talks did not bear fruit because of contractual obligations.
Krull said he was pleased with the outcome of the search in both areas, noting Dr. Gray’s familiarity with the county, and Forensic Medical’s relationship with the counties in the 6th Judicial District.
“She certainly knows who we are and what we do,” Krull said of Dr. Gray. “We were able to get Dr. Gray an agreement with us on the health department side of it, and then we’ll go with the company we’ve had a longstanding relationship with on the coroner side of it.”
