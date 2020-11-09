Because their regularly scheduled meeting falls on Veterans Day this year, Miami County commissioners will not meet Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The County Commission has rescheduled the meeting for 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Election canvass
Earlier that Friday, commissioners will meet with County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White and other designated staff at 9 a.m. in the administration building to conduct a canvass of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election to certify the results. Election results for Miami County are unofficial until the canvass is completed.
