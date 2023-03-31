230329_mr_cooper_retire_01

Community Corrections Director Cathy Cooper was honored Wednesday, March 22, with a retirement recognition ceremony and reception in the County Commission chambers. Standing alongside Cooper are county commissioners (from left) Jene Vickrey, Chair Tyler Vaughan, Rob Roberts, Keith Diediker and George Pretz.

 Miami County

PAOLA – Community Corrections Director Cathy Cooper thanked county officials, colleagues, family and friends on Wednesday, March 22, as she prepared to retire after 30 years of service to the Sixth Judicial District which includes Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.

County commissioners, present and past, as well as staff and other community members wished her well in her retirement during a presentation ceremony and reception in the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building in Paola.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

