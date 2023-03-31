Community Corrections Director Cathy Cooper was honored Wednesday, March 22, with a retirement recognition ceremony and reception in the County Commission chambers. Standing alongside Cooper are county commissioners (from left) Jene Vickrey, Chair Tyler Vaughan, Rob Roberts, Keith Diediker and George Pretz.
PAOLA – Community Corrections Director Cathy Cooper thanked county officials, colleagues, family and friends on Wednesday, March 22, as she prepared to retire after 30 years of service to the Sixth Judicial District which includes Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.
County commissioners, present and past, as well as staff and other community members wished her well in her retirement during a presentation ceremony and reception in the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building in Paola.
Cooper was appointed to provide community-based assessments and intensive supervised probation, case management and prevention services for adults and juveniles residing in Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties in November 1993, according to a county proclamation.
She was promoted to Deputy Director in November 2010. In April 2012, Cooper was promoted to Community Corrections Director, a position she served in until her retirement on Friday, March 24.
Cooper was presented with a proclamation and a Miami County flag from the County Commission, and a plaque from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of her retirement.
“The amount of intellectual capital inside our county is impressive, and Cathy Cooper is no exception,” Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan said. “So, we’re excited to celebrate Cathy’s retirement today.”
Angie Eads, Deputy Director of Community Corrections, told the audience she had worked with Cooper for 25 years.
“Cathy has been a great boss, a great mentor, a great confidant and just a great unlicensed therapist,” Eads said.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with Cathy. With her retirement goes vast knowledge and a lot of experience,” Eads said. “Her presence is going to be greatly missed within our agency, and on behalf of myself and the staff of Community Corrections wish her congratulations and let her know we will greatly miss her and wish her well in her retirement.”
Cooper said she has enjoyed working in Miami County within the Sixth Judicial District.
“I have greatly appreciated the support I’ve always got from County Administrator Shane Krull as well as the board of commissioners,” she said.
Cooper said she has a great staff.
“We have the best people working for us, and I really appreciate all the work they do,” Cooper said. “They work very hard, covering court, supervising the clients and reaching out to the community.”
Cooper turned to look at Eads and other Community Corrections staff members in attendance.
“Thank you guys very much for all your hard work,” she said.
