Several officials gathered for the dedication of the new park bench at the Soldiers’ Monument in Osawatomie. It was one of 11 benches made from 100 percent recycled materials that were installed at various locations around the community as part of a Community Bench Project. Pictured (from left) are Sam Moon, assistant to the city manager; Don Stottlemire, chair of Lake Region Resource Conservation and Development and a Franklin County commissioner; Shay Hanysak, regional coordinator of the Lake Region Solid Waste Authority; Trevor Ballou, with the city of Osawatomie and project manager; Mayor Mark Govea, Wes Duncan, president of Osawatomie PRIDE, Kari Bradley, executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, and City Manager Mike Scanlon.