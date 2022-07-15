PAOLA – The Paola community is mourning the loss of active firefighter Mark Dozier, who passed away Thursday, July 14, after a brief cancer battle.
The Paola Fire Department announced the news Thursday on its Facebook page.
“Mark joined the department in 1998, proudly serving his community for 24 years,” the post stated. “A good man and friend, he will be deeply missed. Rest in peace my Brother.”
The Paola community had been rallying around Dozier, who is well know for his time at the fire department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, as well as his catering business.
Fellow Paola firefighter Jeremy Smail created a GoFundMe fundraiser in June to help support Dozier after he had surgery to remove a mass under his arm that ended up being cancerous. The campaign raised more than $9,600.
A benefit for Dozier was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Michele Bridges, who is one of the organizers of the event, posted online that the event will continue.
“Mark knew of the love and support of his community and the fundraiser that was being planned. He made it clear that if he didn't pull through, he wanted a scholarship set up in his name. Selfless and giving to the end. THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE WILL DO,” Bridges posted. “We will proceed with Mark's fundraiser on August 20th. Won't you all please join us in keeping his spirit alive and carrying out Mark's wishes for the future Fire Fighters and EMT's of our local high school.”
For a $10 donation at the door, attendees will be able to enjoy pulled pork and many sides, along with a dessert and drink. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for dinner, and a silent auction will also begin at 4 p.m. A live auction will start at 6 p.m., and there also will be a raffle for a whole hog, along with a 50/50 pot, according to the Facebook event information.
Tributes to Dozier have been pouring in on Facebook ever since his death was announced.
“Our community will not be the same without Paola Firefighter Mark Dozier,” the city of Paola posted on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts are with his family and the Paola Fire Department.”
Members of the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department shared their sympathies on the department’s Facebook page.
“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Paola Firefighter Mark Dozier,” the department posted. “Mark was one of those few individuals that was somehow a part of every emergency service, and a friend to all. Any occasion where OZFD asked for help, he was the first to respond. If any first responder needed a friend to confide in, he was the first to answer the call. Heaven has gained an angel with a badge, along with a heart of gold. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s friends and family and Paola Fire Department.”
Undersheriff Matt Kelly also expressed his sadness at the news of Dozier’s passing.
“Hearing this community lost one of the biggest hearts, hits hard,” Kelly wrote in a Facebook post. “He never knew a stranger, always had a smile and a wave when he crossed you, and was just a genuinely great person. This is a tough and tragic loss. Rest peacefully, Mark Dozier!”
Amy Barenklau, who previously worked for the city of Paola, lost her husband, Robert, to cancer in 2016. Robert was a member of the Osawatomie Fire Department.
“This has to stop,” Amy posted on Facebook. “Cancer takes too many from this earth. Glad you aren't hurting any more, but none of us were ready to say this bye. Rest easy Mark, we got it from here.”
