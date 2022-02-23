PAOLA — Living at the Paola Inn & Suites with her 10-year-old son, Gunner, and their Golden Retriever, Eleanor, is not the way Jennifer Morris envisioned her life at the start of the new year.
But a raging fire that destroyed her Heatherwood Estates home on Jan. 20 changed all of their lives.
Not only did they lose all of their possessions, but they also lost their black lab puppy named Barbara Jean.
They didn’t lose everything, though, as Jennifer is thankful they still have their lives since they were visiting her parents in Hillsdale at the time of the fire.
The tragedy left Jennifer in a state of panic as she tried to figure out the next step.
“I was out of my mind,” she said.
She is thankful for a strong support network of friends who immediately stepped up to help, as well as neighbors and community members who have also provided assistance.
One of her best friends, Tera Young-Clark, started a GoFundMe page that has raised about $2,500 for the Morris family.
Another close friend, Sherie Keegan, has also helped Jennifer begin the process of rebuilding her life.
Some help has come from organizations such as the American Red Cross, which set the family up at the Paola Inn & Suites after the fire, and Miami County Cops for Tots, which gave the family a $200 Walmart gift card.
Barb Fisher is the chairperson for the Cops for Tots program, and she is also a fellow Heatherwood Estates resident. When she learned that Gunner was upset about losing all of his Christmas presents, she started collecting donations from her neighbors, sheriff’s office personnel and other community members.
They ended up raising almost $1,400 and were able to replace all of Gunner’s Christmas gifts, as well as a new bicycle to replace the one Gunner used to use to cruise the neighborhood.
“Everybody wanted to help,” Fisher said.
Jennifer said she has been overwhelmed by the amount of support she has received.
“The community has been amazing,” she said.
There are some things though, like her pictures, that Jennifer knows are gone forever.
“I just want my memories back,” she said.
Jennifer currently is in the process of searching for a more permanent home, but she said the rental market in the area has not made it easy to find a place.
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire has still not officially been determined. Deputy Chief Bruce Hartig of the Paola Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
