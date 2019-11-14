OSAWATOMIE - An Osawatomie Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at City Auditorium.
Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, and meat and beverages will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
There will be an offering collected during the event for the Local Benevolence Fund.
The event is sponsored by the Osawatomie Ministerial Association.
