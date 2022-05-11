PAOLA — As part of the continuing Miami County Comprehensive Plan process, the county will host in-person and online open houses this month.
During the in-person and online open houses, the public will have the opportunity to view the draft plan’s concepts and ideas and provide input on the county’s future, according to a news release from the county’s Planning and Zoning Department.
All county residents and stakeholders are invited to attend the in-person or the virtual public open house, according to the release. There is no need to attend both in-person and virtually because the information will be the same, according to the planning department.
The in-person open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Paola Community Center, located at 905 E. Wea St. in Paola.
The virtual open house will be available via the project website — www.miamicountyksplan.com — from Thursday, May 19, starting at 6 p.m., through Thursday, June 2. People can visit the project website anytime during the two-week period and participate in the virtual open house.
For the best experience, participate in the virtual open house via desktop computer or tablet, rather than smartphone, the news release advises. Instructions on how to participate will be available on the project website starting at 6 p.m. May 19.
Alongside the consulting planning team, county staff members, county leadership and stakeholders have been working to develop a new comprehensive plan that:
- Assesses the current state of the county
- Identifies the county’s opportunities and future challenges
- Establishes action-oriented policies for future land use, transportation, recreation, quality of life and natural resources
The first open house took place Feb. 25, 2021, in Osawatomie.
One of the takeaways from community input gathered at the first open house is that preserving the county’s rural lifestyle is paramount.
