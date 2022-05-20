County residents who did not attend the Miami County Comprehensive Plan open house May 17 in Paola have an opportunity to review the plan online.
A virtual public open house is available from Thursday, May 19, to Thursday, June 2, on the project’s website: www.miamicountyksplan.com. The public can access the plan anytime during that two-week period.
The virtual open house provides an opportunity to view the draft plan concepts and ideas and provide input on the county’s future, according to a news release from the county’s Planning and Zoning Department.
The project website includes instructions on how to participate. For the best experience, the virtual open house should be accessed via a desktop computer or tablet, rather than smartphone, according to the release.
The county’s comprehensive plan has not received a formal update since 2004, according to previous reports.
Alongside the consulting team from The Olsson Studio, county staff members, county leadership and stakeholders have been working to develop a new comprehensive plan that assesses the current state of the county, identifies the county’s opportunities and future challenges and establishes action-oriented policies for future land use, transportation, recreation, quality of life and natural resources, according to the release.
