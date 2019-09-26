PAOLA — Miami County commissioners have asserted in recent economic development meetings that the county is pro-business and pro-growth.
Commissioners took a pro-business approach at their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 18, to resolving a conditional-use permit (CUP) dispute by approving an amended version of Concrete Strategies’ CUP that does not require review until September 2029. The CUP can be revisited sooner if the business fails to comply with the permit’s conditions at any point during the 10-year period.
The Miami County Planning Commission had recommended the county revoke the existing CUP for Concrete Strategies and give the business a window of time to relocate, citing testimony from neighbors who spoke at its March 5 meeting and Google Earth photos that showed the business had intensified in use — in violation of the existing CUP.
The business is operating under a CUP that was used by the previous property owner, Stahl Excavating. Stahl was grandfathered in when the county went to countywide zoning in 1991. Concrete Strategies owner Joe Vitale purchased the property in 2017.
County commissioners didn’t agree with the Planning Commission’s recommendation and in late March voted 4-1 to modify the CUP so the business could remain at its current location on Cedar Niles Road south of 231st Street and north of Hillsdale Lake.
Vitale was present at the Sept. 18 commission meeting when commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the amended CUP. Commissioner Tyler Vaughan thanked Vitale and his team for working with the county throughout the CUP revision process and for taking steps to show the company is trying to be a good neighbor.
During a recent County Commission study session, Operations Manager Bill Snyder said Concrete Strategies recently planted $20,000 worth of trees on the property. He said the company has now spent $60,000 in total on tree plantings to create a buffer between the business and neighbors.
Snyder and Steve Schuering, the company’s director of operations-Kansas City, talked about Concrete Strategies’ desire to first construct a 75 feet by 43 feet building and in the future a 400 feet by 100 feet building on the 15-acre property for storage and maintenance of equipment — addressing one of the complaints about storing heavy equipment out in the open on the property.
“We want to keep the equipment sheltered from view and also from the weather,” Schuering said about the proposed buildings.
Both buildings are now allowed under the amended CUP, providing the structures comply with the county’s building and zoning codes.
Some of the other conditions of the revised CUP set normal hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., limits noise to 70 decibels at the property line, lighting must be directed downward and fully shielded to avoid offsite glare, and steps have to be taken in its maintenance and washing of equipment to comply with state regulations to protect the Hillsdale Lake watershed.
Another complaint at the Planning Commission meeting concerned damage to the roadway.
The amended CUP requires the business to put in a commercial-strength entrance and be responsible for dust control along the route from the property’s driveway to the paved road (about 3,200 feet). If traffic counts exceed 300 trips per day, the company agrees to upgrade from dust control to asphalt in compliance with county road standards.
A provision of the initial CUP limited the business to six employees on the site.
Snyder said at some point it is conceivable the business might want to add more employees.
“We did a 3 million square feet warehouse in Tulsa for Amazon,” Snyder said. “The shop is the support. We supply all the equipment for these jobs in various places. It is conceivable that we would want to hire a couple more mechanics at some point for the equipment. We might not be busy in the Kansas City area, but we have jobs going in eight or nine different states right now. Mainly it is a warehouse, but the stuff needs to be worked on as it comes in and out of the facility also.”
Commissioners agreed they did not want to limit the company to a certain number of employees, and that provision has been removed from the CUP.
“We reversed it (Planning Commission recommendation) because we want the business,” Commissioner Danny Gallagher said. “We want to show that we are pro-business, but then we talk about limiting how many employees they can have — so that’s kind of anti-business.”
Vaughan agreed, and said he thought the county would be overstepping to try and regulate the number of employees a business could have.
“I’m not in favor of limiting the number of employees, period,” Vaughan said.
Gallagher asked what concrete work the company does at the Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodel Facility at Edgerton.
“We do everything for those big buildings — floors, walls, foundations, paving, curb and gutter around the outside,” Snyder said. “A big reason why we are here is the intermodal.”
Concrete Strategies’ core business is warehouse-type industrial buildings. And it is about to expand its work at the intermodal.
Hostess recently announced it is relocating some operations from Chicago to the Edgerton intermodal. Commissioner Rob Roberts noted in the study session that he had learned Concrete Strategies will be doing the concrete work for Hostess’ intermodal facilities.
Snyder and Schuering confirmed the news.
Commissioners Phil Dixon and Roberts said they appreciated Concrete Strategies cooperating with the county on the revised CUP. Roberts said the company’s plans for additional buildings at its Miami County site should not come as a surprise to anyone.
“They wanted to build a new building three years ago,” Roberts said when the property was purchased in 2017.
Schuering and Snyder also said they appreciated the commission agreeing to the 10-year review for the CUP, rather than a three-year window.
Schuering said Concrete Strategies would like to stay in Miami County for a longer period.
“I would like for you to stay in Miami County indefinitely,” Gallagher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.