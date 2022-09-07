The Miami County Conservation District will host a plant sale Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paola, with proceeds supporting the conservation district’s mission to preserve and expand native habitats and ecosystems.
Celebrating the Month of the Monarch, the Miami County Conservation District will host its first-ever plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paola’s Park Square.
Plants to be featured will include two species of milkweeds — the critical host plant for migrating butterflies, said Chris Cardwell, urban and community conservationist with the conservation district.
In addition, the sale will include six native forbs (wildflowers) that bloom throughout the growing season, and three native grasses and sedges that Cardwell said would help round out any landscape design or easily complement existing gardens.
The sale also is in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the Monarch Watch organization, according to a conservation district news release.
Proceeds will support the conservation district’s mission to preserve and expand native habitats and ecosystems, according to the release.
For more information or technical assistance to create native plant habitat to support Monarchs and other wildlife, residents can visit MonarchWatch.org or email Cardwell at Chris@miamicountycd.com with any questions about their local projects.
