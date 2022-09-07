220907_mr_plant_sale_01

The Miami County Conservation District will host a plant sale Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paola, with proceeds supporting the conservation district’s mission to preserve and expand native habitats and ecosystems.

 Submitted photo

Celebrating the Month of the Monarch, the Miami County Conservation District will host its first-ever plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paola’s Park Square.

Plants to be featured will include two species of milkweeds — the critical host plant for migrating butterflies, said Chris Cardwell, urban and community conservationist with the conservation district.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

