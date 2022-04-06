The earliest signs of spring are welcoming as flowers and blooming trees wake from the dormant season.
But not all of the awakenings signal good things for the rural landscape, as one of the most dominant flowers of early spring isn’t the Tulip or the Crocus, local conservationists said.
And the most prominent blooming tree isn’t the Redbud or the Dogwood of the woodlands, but rather the Callery (or Bradford) Pear, according to a Miami County Conservation District press release.
Like many nuisance, or invasive species, these ornamental pears were first brought to North America for use in the designed landscapes of homes and parks, according to the release.
The Callery Pear quickly interbred with native pears and escaped cultivation, now taking over huge swaths of formerly healthy woodlands, roadsides, and disturbed sites, according to the conservation district.
Their fruit is palatable to a large number of birds, who quickly disperse the fast-establishing trees farther into natural landscapes, taking the place of native trees, and depleting the Eastern Kansas environment in a devastating way, according to the release.
To combat the spread of this costly invasive pear, partners from Kansas and Missouri are offering a new type of program this spring: a Callery Pear Buy-Back Program.
Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council and Deep Roots KC, are offering residents on either side of the state line a free native tree in exchange for proof that they have removed an invasive pear from their properties, according to the release.
One Callery Pear in a residential landscape can be responsible for producing hundreds of escaped seedlings every year in the surrounding ecosystems, according to the conservation district.
Residents are encouraged to chop down their Callery Pear tree as soon as it starts to bloom, or sooner, and take a photo and submit it to the event coordinators at the following website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/callery-pear-buy-back-in-the-kansas-city-area-ks-residents-tickets-288691573267?fbclid=IwAR0iJux_LicvWMYFq_b7MK7jWOoVCAY4_iA759011B8OkD5BP39JfyX92ng
The beneficial native trees can be picked up on April 23 in Prairie Village for all Kansas residents who participate, according to the release.
Links to a webinar, and to the registration page for the buyback can be found on Miami County Conservation District’s Facebook page, or for more information Miami County residents can contact the district’s urban conservationist Chris Cardwell at Chris@MiamiCountyCD.com.
