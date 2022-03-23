OSAWATOMIE — A construction contract has been awarded for the city’s wastewater treatment plant improvement project that is set to begin in the spring.
At its Feb. 24 meeting, the Osawatomie City Council voted unanimously to award the city’s wastewater plant project to low bidder Crossland Heavy Construction for $2,538,564.
The project came in under the engineer’s estimate of $2,601,500, but over the city’s original $2,382,500 construction budget.
The construction budget was built in the summer of 2020, Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening said.
Between value engineering and working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the city believes it can get the cost closer to the 2020 budget figure, he said. The city plans to use a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through KDHE to help pay for the project.
“We are hopeful that KDHE will take into account the fact that the budget for this project was set prior to many of the equipment and material shortages we are experiencing as well as the impacts of inflation on the project,” Glendening said.
The timetable for the project has construction beginning no later than mid-May, with the caveat that the target start date is dependent on lead times for equipment, he said.
Four companies submitted bids for the project. Engineering firm BG Consultants attended the Feb. 24 council meeting to present the bids and make a recommendation to the council. The four bids ranged from $2,538,564 to $2,911,158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.