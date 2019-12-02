PAOLA - There are still a few angels hanging from the Cops For Tots Christmas tree at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, but several have already been adopted by local community members.
The angel tree has been an annual tradition for Miami County Cops For Tots, which provides Christmas gifts for local children in need.
This year, the tree is located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office at 209 S. Pearl St. From its branches hang paper “angels” featuring the name of a local child in need, along with a gift idea.
Families in need of assistance are asked to apply as soon as possible. Applications can be printed off the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops For Tots Facebook page, and they are due by Monday, Dec. 9.
Adopted angels and their gifts are due back at the sheriff’s office by Friday, Dec. 13.
Presents and a holiday meal will be delivered to the angels on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Community members have stepped up to help this year. The angel tree was not featured at Paola’s annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 29, because all of the angels had been adopted at that time.
The tree since has been restocked with new angels who are waiting to be adopted for Christmas, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
