PAOLA — A Toy Run benefiting the Cops for Tots program operated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at the Paola Walmart parking lot.
Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., and the entry fee is one unwrapped toy or teen gift per rider. Organizers said toys are always appreciated, but there are also a lot of teens in need this year. Community members are encouraged to donate teen items, such as body wash, books, tool sets, earbuds, fuzzy socks, blankets, water bottles and more.
All vehicles are welcome, and participants will take a scenic ride through the county, although the actual route will depend on the weather. The ride will end at the Paola Eagles, located at 26433 Eagle Drive.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 156 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2673.
There will be a chili supper, with a $5 suggested donation, and a silent auction immediately following the ride at the Eagles. All of the proceeds will benefit Cops for Tots, which recently announced it will not have its fall auction this year at Town Square.
New Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Paola is also helping out Cops for Tots by hosting a coat drive. Local residents are encouraged to drop off new coats, hats and gloves from now until Dec. 11 in an effort to fill the truck bed in the showroom to max capacity. The items will be distributed to families in need before Christmas.
Cops for Tots provides Christmas presents for local children in need. Each year, community members adopt “angels” off of an angel tree at the sheriff’s office. Each angel represents a local child in need.
Applications for the angel tree are due by Dec. 4, and adopted angels are due back by Dec. 12. Gifts are scheduled to be delivered Saturday, Dec. 19.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
