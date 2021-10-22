PAOLA — A Toy Run benefiting the Cops for Tots program operated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at the Paola Walmart parking lot.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The entry fee is one unwrapped toy or teen gift per rider. Organizers said toys are always appreciated, but there are also a lot of teens in need this year. Community members are encouraged to donate teen items, such as makeup kits, shaving kits, tools, throw blankets, popular series books and craft kits.
All vehicles are welcome for the 100-mile ride, which will end at the Paola Eagles, located at 26433 Eagle Drive.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 156 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2673, along with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
There will be a chili supper and a silent auction immediately following the ride at the Eagles. The chili supper suggested donation is a new unwrapped toy or cash donation. Silent auction bids close at 2:30 p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit Cops for Tots, according to a news release.
Cops for Tots provides Christmas presents for local children in need. Each year, community members adopt “angels” off of an angel tree at the sheriff’s office. Each angel represents a local child in need.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
