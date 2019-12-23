PAOLA — Capt. Matt Kelly and Deputy Colin LaFrance walked out of the modular home and made their way across snow and ice to their Miami County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
Inside the home moments earlier, children were jumping up and down with excitement after the two men brought in presents to put under their modest tree as part of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots distribution Saturday, Dec. 21, in communities and rural areas across the county.
“There were no presents under the tree,” Kelly said after returning to his Ford Explorer. “That’s what Cops for Tots is all about. Those kids might not have had any presents this Christmas without (the program).”
Volunteers from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and others helped Santa Claus deliver presents for the kids, as well as milk and groceries for a holiday meal.
Barb Fisher, who chairs Cops for Tots, said the program was delivering presents to about 375 children this year whose names were on the Cops for Tots angel tree.
Cops for Tots volunteers made deliveries Saturday morning to 74 households in Osawatomie, 42 households in Paola, three households in Louisburg and 18 households in rural areas of the county, Fisher said.
“We had 373 angels on the tree this year,” Fisher said.
Each angel represents a child in need.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year.
Volunteers were all smiles while loading vehicles with toys and groceries.
Loree Love, with the OZFD Wives and Family organization that supports the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department, took the opportunity to tease her son, Osawatomie volunteer firefighter Wyatt Love, who was storing groceries in the back of a fire department vehicle while a line was forming in front of him.
“Come on, this is a 5-to-1 ratio,” said Wyatt, smiling at the volunteers in line.
“This is for all those times you didn’t help me carry in the groceries,” Loree said.
