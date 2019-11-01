LOUISBURG – From a 94-year-old pirate to a walking deck of cards, the Louisburg Senior Center’s colorful Halloween costume party featured a kaleidoscope of creativity Thursday, Oct. 31, at the center on Metcalf Road in Louisburg.
Seniors formed a line and paraded around the room to the delight of the other seniors in attendance and the judges of the costume contest.
Joetta Moorman, dressed as a skeleton, took home first prize. Beverly Smith, a court jester, was the runner-up. Prizes for third through fifth place went to Bertie Smith, who wore a scary witch’s costume, Bob Smith, clad in a gorilla suit, and Arietta Mallory, a gardener sporting a wonderful hat.
Rhonda Kerr, the center’s director, said she thought the costume party was a success and hopes it will attract even more contestants next year.
