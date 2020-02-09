LOUISBURG – Slides at the Louisburg Aquatic Center soon will be undergoing maintenance.
City Council members on Tuesday, Jan. 21, voted to contract additional maintenance services for the swimming pool project from SplashTacular for $57,980 to reapply gel coating to the interior of all slide structures at the center. The slides also are slated for exterior painting in action previously approved by the council.
City Administrator Nathan Law said the slide interiors need attention.
“They’re not threadbare just yet, but it’s getting thin enough that you can start to see the fiberglass in there and we definitely don’t want pieces of fiberglass in bodies, especially not at those speeds,” Law said.
The $57,980 cost reflects a price reduction of $4,470 from the original quote since SplashTacular will be completing the exterior slide painting at the pool.
In other business, the council voted to purchase a F250 XL four-wheel drive truck from Louisburg Ford for $34,184.56. Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd said the truck could be equipped with a snow plow.
The truck will replace a 2008 F250 two-wheel drive truck. The 12-year-old truck had mechanical issues, Hufferd said.
The Public Works request included a second F250 four-wheel drive to replace another 2008 F250 two-wheel drive truck that had more than 120,000 miles and a rusting bed, Hufferd said. The second truck also could be purchased from Louisburg Ford for $34,184.56, he said.
“We always keep up on trucks. We put money into trucks every year (as part of a fleet rotation),” Hufferd said.
Both four-wheel drive trucks could be equipped with snow plows. He said the city does not use the two-wheel drive trucks to plow snow.
“The two-wheel drive trucks, four or five months out of the year they’re not really effective,” Hufferd said.
Law reminded council members the second truck had been approved as part of the budget process for 2020.
Some council members questioned whether the second truck was necessary and asked if that money could be better spent on a more pressing need.
Council member Thorvald McKiearnan said he thought that at 120,000 miles the truck had more life in it. He said approving the purchase of one four-wheel drive would still add another snow plow to the city’s fleet since the two-wheel drives were not equipped for that purpose.
The council did not approve the purchase of a second truck, with council members McKiearnan, Kalee Smith and Donna Cook voting to purchase only one F250 four-wheel drive truck.
The council also voted 5-0 to approve a lot split at 303 N. Broadway St. that met all the setback requirements.
