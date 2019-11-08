LOUISBURG — Gold Bridge Treatment Center LLC, a 24-hour chemical and alcohol rehabilitation center, has received the green light to open a facility in Louisburg.
The Louisburg City Council voted 4-0 Monday, Nov. 4, to approve a special-use permit required for the business to operate, after the Planning Commission on Oct. 30 added another condition to the SUP that prohibits the center from accepting court-ordered patients.
The SUP previously had 20 conditions covering a variety of topics, but none prohibited court-ordered patients at the 16-bed center until the new condition was just added.
Gold Bridge Executive Director Joe Hammer told the Louisburg City Council on Oct. 21 he had no objections to adding that condition to the SUP for the business at 105 E. Amity St. The Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) property recently housed a real estate company and was originally constructed as Omnivillage senior housing.
At its September meeting, the Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend the City Council approve the SUP.
Before taking the vote, planners conducted a public hearing and discussed the proposal with Hammer, who also addressed public comments made during the hearing.
City Administrator Nathan Law said at the onset of the City Council discussion Oct. 21 that the SUP is tied to a property, not necessarily the ownership.
