OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie will be getting a couple of new work trucks.
City council members on Thursday, Feb. 13, approved a bid from Lang Chevrolet for two 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado 4WD trucks at a total cost of $52,046.
One truck will replace the mechanic’s truck for the Public Works Department and the other will replace a Ford Ranger for the Waste Water Department, according to city documents.
In other business, the council tabled discussion of HVAC bids for the Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department’s new station until their next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27.
