LOUISBURG — A construction contract has been awarded for the first of Louisburg’s upcoming stormwater improvement projects.
The Louisburg City Council voted 5-0 on Nov. 18 to award the Shoreline and Broadmoor project to Mega Industries for $221,962. Project Engineer Brent Johnson, with civil engineering firm Olsson, recommended the contract be awarded to low bidder Mega Industries.
In a memo to the council, City Administrator Nathan Law said the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund currently has enough funds to accommodate the project.
The project’s access site will be off Broadmoor Cove, Law said. The entrance will utilize a lot dedicated for utility and drainage easement and will be returned to previous condition when the project is done, he said. Easements have been secured for onsite work.
The cost to repair damage to the lot was not included in the construction bid. Law said funds for the repairs will be included with the city’s annual streets, sidewalks and curb and gutter work.
The proposed contract for the Shoreline and Broadmoor project calls for a substantial completion date of April 10 and a final completion date of April 24, Law said.
Council members also discussed moving forward with the construction design on the next four projects
“I will price that next step on those four projects and return it to council,” Law said in a follow-up email.
Other projects, in no particular order, are located at South First and Vine streets; South Ninth Street and Rogers Road; South Broadway and South Fifth streets, and North Metcalf Road and North Ninth Street.
Another proposed stormwater improvement project at North Third and Broadway streets was slowed by easement delays, Law previously said.
The projects are part of a list of priority improvements identified in the city’s stormwater master plan, adopted by the City Council in early 2019.
Olsson is the architect of the stormwater master plan. The plan was assembled with input from the City Council, city staff and community members, as well as information gleaned from Olsson’s study of the community’s stormwater system.
The Broadmoor and Shoreline improvement project, originally estimated in late 2018 to cost about $281,000, was chosen to be first because stormwater has caused flooding in a house in that neighborhood, Law said. The problem was magnified by the unusually wet spring and summer seasons that persisted into the fall.
“Priority wise, it (Broadmoor and Shoreline) is moving ahead because of the more direct impact to the house downstream,” Law said. “They have had actual flooding, not the fear of flooding. Obviously, that’s a concern to us that it’s occurring.”
