LOUISBURG – The fate of pit bull breeds in Louisburg will have to wait until May.
At its meeting April 18, the Louisburg City Council delayed voting on an ordinance that would remove the pit bull ban from city code until staff had a chance to make revisions to existing city code regarding vicious animals.
That would allow council members to consider both the pit bull and vicious animal revisions to city code at the same meeting.
The council’s next meeting is May 2.
In March, Louisburg resident Joshua Smith asked the council to amend city code and remove breed-specific language regarding pit bull breeds. He provided council members with information from professionals and organizations that oppose breed-specific bans.
Smith also provided the council with examples of several area communities that have lifted bans on pit bull breeds including La Cygne, Fort Scott and Paola.
