PAOLA — The Paola City Council has ordered for two buildings to be repaired because they have been deemed structurally unsafe.
Council members made the decision following public hearings to review the buildings during the May 9 council meeting.
The former Shipman Liquor building at 115 W. Wea St. in Paola has been deemed unsafe by the city’s building inspector, and the Paola City Council has ordered for it to be repaired.
PAOLA — The Paola City Council has ordered for two buildings to be repaired because they have been deemed structurally unsafe.
Council members made the decision following public hearings to review the buildings during the May 9 council meeting.
City Manager Randi Shannon told the council members that building inspector Keith Myers recently inspected 115 W. Wea St. and determined it to be unsafe due to a number of issues, including a collapsed roof, unstable walls shared by neighboring buildings, unstable floors, and an open entry corridor with missing doors and windows.
The building has been vacant since 2012, but it formerly was occupied by Shipman Liquor, and it was the original Kaiser furniture building in the early 1900s. Most recently, Thomas and Jennifer Wright were working to rehabilitate the structure and turn it into a pay-what-you-can restaurant called “What’s For Dinner?” Those plans did not materialize, though, and the building was vacated once again about 18 months ago, according to city documents.
The Wrights did not attend the public hearing, and city officials said they have not been able to make contact with them.
The council members had the option to order for the owners to demolish the building or order for the owners to repair the building. The council members decided to order for the owners to repair the building, with the realization that if no action is taken within the 60-day timeframe, the city could then step in and repair or demolish the building and assess the cost back to the property owner.
Gary and Carolyn Lasher, who own the building next door, have repeatedly asked the city to take action on the deteriorating structure because of its negative impact to their building.
Another public hearing was held at the meeting to address 809 S. Silver St. south of Papa C’s BBQ Bar & Grill.
Shannon said an inspection report also deemed that structure to be unsafe due to a number of issues, including bricks falling off the building, electrical service not meeting code, missing windows, holes in the roof, and the east side of the building leaning toward the alley.
Shannon said it does appear that the owner of the building has been onsite to start some cleanup.
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders spoke on behalf of the building owner and asked the city officials to set up a time to meet with the owner to discuss what specific improvements need to be made to the structure to make it acceptable.
The council members ordered for the building to be repaired and set the timeframe as 30 days to pull a permit and 180 days to complete the work, with the possibility of an extension if work is taking place.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
Editor and Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.