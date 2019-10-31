LOUISBURG — Saving the Metcalf Ridge Golf Course may still be in play.
At the Louisburg City Council’s Oct. 7 meeting, City Administrator Nathan Law provided revenue and expense projections through 2024 that indicated a city budget transfer totaling $1.375 million for that five-year period would be needed to cover expenses not supported by operational revenues.
The issue died at that Oct. 7 meeting after Sandy Harris’ motion to allow staff to pursue interest in operations of the golf course failed on a 2-3 vote. Council members Thorvald McKiearnan, Lee Baer and Kalee Smith voted no.
But at the council’s Oct. 21 meeting, Baer said if the City Council agreed to a much lower figure, he thought it would be worth authorizing Law and other city staff to continue exploring options for saving the course and to gauge interest from private investors. The asking price is $2 million.
“What we looked at, roughly $1.4 million over five years, I wasn’t willing to support that,” Baer said. “I would like to come up with a number that we are willing to support. Hopefully we can get a few dominoes rolling and get something done.
“If we purchase the course we can’t maintain the course, if we maintain the course, we can’t purchase it,” Baer said. “But what are we willing to do to provide Nathan with the ability to start having those conversations?”
Council member Steve Town said he would like to see something done to keep negotiations open about saving the course, which is located at 6302 W. 295th St.
Baer said he would like to see the city’s financial support be in the $100,000 range per year, and cap it at five years, to see if that would generate interest among private investors. He made a motion to that effect, which did not obligate the city to that set amount but served to show the city’s interest in participating.
“There’s interest, but somebody has got to be first, in my opinion,” Baer said. “No one’s going to take that leap and not have backing from the city in some manner.”
Council member McKiearnan seconded the motion.
“I think $100,000 is a decent number,” McKiearnan said. “If we could spend that and save that golf course, I think that would be a good investment.”
The council voted 5-0 to approve the motion and instructed Law to continue looking at options.
Some community members spoke in favor of saving the golf course at the council’s Oct. 7 meeting.
Louisburg businessman and civic leader Craig Holtzen said at the Oct. 7 meeting his understanding was that a potentially significant investor would be interested in helping acquire the property if it remained a golf course.
“I would say I’m committed enough to this, and I know a number of other people who are committed enough to it too that they would be willing to put in some of their own money,” Holtzen said. “… There are people in the community who want to participate in this to help make it something that can work.”
Baer said Oct. 21 the golf course is worth saving if at all possible.
“It’s an asset to the community,” Baer said. “It’s worth something to us.”
