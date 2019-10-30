LOUISBURG — Gold Bridge Treatment Center LLC, a 24-hour drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, will not accept court-ordered patients at its proposed Louisburg facility.
Gold Bridge Executive Director Joe Hammer told the Louisburg City Council on Oct. 21 he was prepared to put that statement in writing.
Further, Hammer said he had no objections to adding that condition to a special-use permit (SUP) that’s required to operate the business at 105 E. Amity St. The Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68) property recently housed a real estate company and was originally constructed as Omnivillage senior housing.
Council member Kalee Smith said she would like to see a condition added to the SUP that would preclude the center from accepting court-ordered patients. She made a motion to add that condition to the application. The SUP contains 20 conditions covering a variety of topics, but none prohibit court-ordered patients at the proposed 16-bed center.
Acting on Smith’s motion, council members voted 4-1 to send the SUP back to the Louisburg Planning Commission with a request to add the condition. Council member Sandy Harris voted no.
Mayor Marty Southard, a counselor at Louisburg High School, had told Harris and the other council members that a court-ordered rehab facility and a voluntary, private treatment center — like Gold Bridge — are completely different types of operations with different staffs and clientele, and it would not be in Gold Bridge’s best interest to bring in court-ordered patients. Hammer thanked the mayor for his comments and also reiterated his position that he has no intention of ever accepting court-ordered patients.
At its September meeting, the Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend the City Council approve the SUP. Before taking the vote, planners conducted a public hearing and discussed the proposal with Hammer, who also addressed public comments made during the hearing.
Planners are scheduled to discuss the City Council’s request for the additional SUP condition when they meet Wednesday, Oct. 30, at City Hall.
City Administrator Nathan Law said at the onset of the City Council discussion Oct. 21 that the SUP is tied to a property, not necessarily the ownership.
Without the additional condition sought by council member Smith, a change in ownership could open the door for the center to accept court-ordered patients.
If the Planning Commission adds the proposed condition to the SUP, it could come back before the City Council at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Council members asked numerous questions of Hammer ranging from staff and patients to licensing and facility operations — most of which were also addressed during the planners’ public hearing. Hammers’ answers were on point and did not waver from one meeting to the next.
Other than adding the condition to prohibit court-ordered patients, City Council members did not suggest other additions or changes to the SUP.
Law told council members the Planning Commission would not be required to conduct another public hearing or revisit the other 20 conditions it had already approved. He said the planning body could simply add the requested condition if it chose to do so and then forward the SUP to the City Council, which has the final decision.
