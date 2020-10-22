Businesses will have another opportunity to apply for a Miami County CARES Small Business Grant.
County commissioners set aside $100,000 in CARES Act funding for the small business grant program.
Janet McRae, Economic Development director, told county commissioners Wednesday, Oct. 21, that she would like to reopen the application process. The first round ended at noon that day.
McRae reported she received 20 applications in the first round. She proposed reopening the application portal for a second round, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The second round is scheduled to end at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The maximum award per applicant is $3,000. McRae said even if all 20 applicants from the first round received the maximum award, enough funds would be left to accommodate a second round.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to authorize McRae's proposal for another round, with the stipulated Nov. 4 deadline.
McRae informed the commission the Kansas Department of Commerce has not released the list of Miami County businesses that applied for Back to Business grants and were declined. The second round's Nov. 4 deadline hopefully will allow time for that list to be released and for those businesses to apply for a small business grant at the county level, she said.
The 20 applications received in the first round will start being processed now, McRae said. Applications are evaluated through a scoring system that focuses on community impact, longevity of the entity’s operations and COVID-19 impact.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations must show they have a need for the funding based on revenue losses caused by the impact of COVID-19. This includes event cancellations, business closures and lost sales. Applicants must provide financial reports comparing 2019 and 2020.
Awards will be made until funding runs out or until all applications meeting the minimum required score are funded, McRae said.
The grants can be used for working capital to cover expenses such as cleaning and sanitation, COVID-19-related signage, wages, utilities, mortgage payments, rent and lost income.
The small business grants are open to businesses and 501 (c) 3 and 501 (c) 6 nonprofits that have been in operation since March 17, 2020, according to the program’s guidelines
The guidelines stipulate entities that received CDBG-CV funds recently allocated by Miami County or the cities of Louisburg and Osawatomie are not eligible. Entities that received more than $150,000 in financial assistance from the Payroll Protection Program, or have 100 or more full-time-equivalent employees also are not eligible.
Daycare centers are not eligible. Those operations can apply for assistance through the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Organization (ECKAN), according to the county.
For other eligibility requirements, see Miami County Economic Development’s Facebook page.
To apply for a grant, visit www.miamicountyks.org/Small-Business-Cares–Grant, call Economic Development at (913) 294-4045, or email McRae at jmcrae@miamicountyks.org.
Funds are expected to be released by late November, according to the grant program information.
