PAOLA – Miami County has allocated $56,500 to pay for meals for elderly residents in the county.
The funds will cover the county’s share of expenses for the East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging (ECKAAA) nutrition program.
The nutrition program produces 750 meals per day to disburse to its congregate sites located throughout Miami, Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Linn and Osage counties. About 60 to 65 percent of the meals are home-delivered, primarily by volunteers, through its Meals on Wheels program, according to ECKAAA.
Miami County, which averages about 160 meals per day, accounts for about 23 percent of the meals served in ECKAAA’s six-county region.
Elizabeth Maxwell, executive director of the ECKAAA, told commissioners at their study session Wednesday, Jan. 29, the cost to cover Miami County’s portion of the ECKAAA nutrition program would be about $55,000.
The county’s 2020 budget included $25,155 for the nutrition program, and county commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve an additional $29,845 to match the requested $55,000 amount. The county also allocated $1,500 to supplement the Spring Hill Meals on Wheels program to provide hot meals on a daily basis to Spring Hill seniors in Miami County. The combined contribution totaled $56,500.
In other business, the commission voted 5-0 to approve a conditional-use permit (CUP) for Debbie’s Animal Haven, LLC, a boarding kennel for dogs and cats located on the southeast corner of 343th Street and Woodland Road.
The Miami County Planning Commission, on a 5-0 vote, recommended approval of the CUP. Neighboring land owners did not speak in opposition of the boarding kennel during a public hearing conducted by the planning commission, and a protest petition was not filed, according to county documents. One adjacent neighbor submitted a letter of support for the CUP request.
The property, which sits on about 15 acres, is owned by Jerry and Debbie Henderson, according to county documents.
