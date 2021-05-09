Justin Eimers has been appointed to a new four-year term as Miami County appraiser.
Eimers will continue in the role he assumed in June 2019 to fill the remainder of the late Stephanie O’Dell’s term. O’Dell retired in June 2019 about midway through her four-year term, which expires in June 2021. County commissions are required to appoint a county appraiser every four years, according to state statute.
“It would be my strong endorsement that we would reappoint Justin to serve as the Miami County appraiser for another four years,” County Administrator Shane Krull told county commissioners at their April 21 meeting. “He’s been a great addition to the team.”
County commissioners voted 5-0 to appoint Appraiser Eimers to the four-year term.
Krull touted the experience Eimers brought to the appraiser's office as a former member of the Johnson County Appraiser’s office before coming to Miami County.
“Justin brought a tremendous amount of insight, and I think he has implemented some very dynamic changes in a short period of time,” Krull said.
Among those changes, Eimers has converted the office from primarily paper to digital. The department scans all documents now, rather than storing paper documents.
Eimers also has updated the appraiser’s website.
“We’ve updated our website to include more information for taxpayers so they can get on the website and find what they need instead of calling in,” Eimers said. “I think people nowadays would rather get online and find what they need.”
Some forms can now be filled out online.
“Before they would call us and we would print out a piece of paper and send it to them; they would fill it out and send it back,” Eimers said. “Now, if they want to print it out they can, but they can just fill it out online and email it to us. So it cuts out a lot of time and expense on our part.”
Eimers also is making use of Eagle View imagery, which he compared to Google Earth.
“With Eagle View imagery, we were able to do a lot of our work from our desks last year,” Eimers said. “Without that innovation we would have been in some trouble I think, on getting some work done.”
Eimers said Eagle View allows the appraiser’s office to look at a property from five angles. Properties can be measured, and it allows the office to note changes to the property such as the addition of a deck, for example.
“Instead of us going out and seeing maybe 20 properties a day, actual boots on the ground, we’re now able to see probably an average of about 40 properties a day,” Eimers said. “So that’s a big change. We’re still driving by taking pictures to do a visual from the street. Overall (Eagle View) increases the parcel count we are able to do every day.”
Eimers said he has looked at every process for ways to improve efficiency in the office.
“I really appreciate the support I’ve got from the commission,” Eimers said. “I feel I’ve got absolute support from all of you, and that really helps me do my job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.