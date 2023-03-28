OSAWATOMIE — Miami County Appraiser Justin Eimers explained the processes his staff use and answered questions from frustrated residents during an Osawatomie City Council meeting Thursday, March 23.
Eimers accepted an invitation by city leaders to make a presentation at the meeting to help clear up questions from county residents upset about skyrocketing property appraisals.
Miami County’s median residential property valuation in 2023 went up 19.68 percent from last year, according to information from the Miami County Appraiser’s Office.
Eimers said the county appraiser’s primary responsibilities are to find property, add it to the property database, determine the market price, and send the appraisal roll to the clerk to certify.
Eimers said it is his job, and that of his staff, to determine the fair market value of a property, which is defined in state statute as “the amount in terms of money that a well informed buyer is justified in paying and a well informed seller is justified in accepting for property in an open and competitive market, assuming that the parties are acting without undue compulsion.”
For most residential properties, Eimers said he typically uses the cost approach or sales approach to determine the fair market value.
Using the cost approach, Eimers said he determines what it would cost to build the property new and then depreciates down factoring in things like age, location and condition. He then adds in the land value.
Using the sales approach, Eimers said he looks at the five most comparable homes that have sold near a certain property to determine its fair market value.
Eimers said the Property Valuation Division (PVD) of the Kansas Department of Revenue oversees county appraiser’s offices to ensure compliance with state laws. This oversight includes nine separate dates when counties are required to submit information throughout the year. All valuation analysis data and sales must be submitted to the state so that the PVD can do its own independent check on counties.
The PVD checks to ensure counties are within plus or minus 10 percent of market sales prices based on a median sales ratio. Eimers said the county has been in compliance for the past 28 years, including the past four valuation cycles he has led.
In fact, Eimers said Miami County is typically in the low 90th percentile, which means on average the listed valuations are below the median sales ratio. Miami County’s preliminary 2022 sales ratio is 90.2 percent for the residential median sales ratio, and 92.2 percent for the commercial median sales ratio, according to a handout provided by Eimers.
Eimers added that his staff of 13 people handle 19,000 valuations each year, and mistakes do happen. He encouraged anyone who thinks they were overvalued to file an appeal and include information like roof leaks, basement flooding and other items that could devalue a home.
“We’re trying to follow the law,” Eimers said. “I’m not going to tell you we’re perfect. We do the best job we can, but if we got it wrong, please appeal.”
Following his presentation, Eimers listened to multiple residents in attendance explain their situations and express frustrations about their appraisals.
Many were also upset about their increasing property taxes, but Eimers said all his department does is set the market values. Taxing entities like the county, cities and school boards set the mill levies, which are the rates in which property taxes are collected.
