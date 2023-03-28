230329_mr_appraiser_01

Miami County Appraiser Justin Eimers gives a presentation to Osawatomie City Council members about what he and his staff do.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

OSAWATOMIE — Miami County Appraiser Justin Eimers explained the processes his staff use and answered questions from frustrated residents during an Osawatomie City Council meeting Thursday, March 23.

Eimers accepted an invitation by city leaders to make a presentation at the meeting to help clear up questions from county residents upset about skyrocketing property appraisals.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

