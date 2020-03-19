The Miami County Appraiser’s Office is asking property owners to conduct business over the phone and by email, when possible, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The appraiser’s office will be conducting all payment-under-protest hearings and 2020 informal hearings over the phone, according to a news release.
The county will contact property owners by phone to conduct hearings, according to the release. The appraiser’s office asks that all evidence for your hearing be sent by email if possible to countyappraiser@miami countyks.org.
The appraiser’s office said the county will be handling a higher call volume than it typically would, and it urged people to please be patient as staff do their best, considering this unique situation.
If a property owner does not get a call from the appraiser’s office at the scheduled hearing time, it is possible that the appraiser does not have your phone number. In that case, call the county for your hearing, according to the release.
Those with questions can email or call the appraiser’s office at (913) 294-9311.
