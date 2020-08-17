Miami County commissioners have adopted a 2021 budget that keeps the total mill levy neutral.
Commissioners voted 5-0 at the meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, to approve a budget with a property tax mill levy of 46.373 mills, compared to last year’s taxing rate of 46.374 mills.
Although the total mill levy remained flat, the amount of taxes to be raised likely will be higher than last year because of an increase in the county’s assessed property valuation from an estimated $436.6 million in 2020 to a projected $462.4 million in 2021.
An individual’s property tax bill from the county could fluctuate, depending on if the person’s property was appraised at a higher value this year.
A breakdown of the total mill levy shows a three-mill decrease in the general fund from 34.913 mills last year to 31.902 mills for 2021.
Steve Lyman, the county’s finance director, said the general fund was reduced by three mills to allow for mill increases in road and bridge, debt service and special bridge funds.
The county's net budget expenditures for 2021 are projected at $36.6 million, about $3 million more than $33.7 million in 2020.
The mill increase is in the road and bridge fund, from 8.479 mills in 2020 to 9.652 mills in 2021, is due to the reserve for road and bridge declining and more funds being spent on roads, Lyman said.
Debt service increased from 0.649 mills to 2.193 mills because of the county’s 800MHZ radio project required a $6 million financing bond issue, Lyman said.
Plans are in the works to upgrade the countywide radio system from an antiquated VHS system that left communication gaps in some areas and made it difficult for first responders from one agency to communicate with first responders from another, as well as hindering at times the ability to communicate with the emergency dispatch center.
The special bridge fund increased from 1.179 mills to 1.648 mills to fund additional bridge projects in 2021, Lyman said.
“To accomplish these mill increases, the general fund was reduced by three mills,” Lyman said in an email. “The total mill levy rate remained the same as the 2020 mill levy rate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.