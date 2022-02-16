PAOLA — The county’s Road and Bridge Department is gearing up for a 2022 asphalt season that will spruce up roads across the county.
County commissioners, at their Feb. 2 meeting, approved the department’s proposed $3.3 million asphalt program. The program is a mix of contract and in-house projects.
The contract portion is to be let for construction in March. The program’s early start date is the day the contract is signed, with a late start date of Aug. 1. The contracted asphalt work is estimated to take 30 working days.
Contract projects, all consisting of 2-inch mill and 2-inch overlay, will take place at the following locations:
- Metcalf Road, from 287th Street to about one-half mile south of 335th Street
- 335th Street, from Metcalf Road to U.S. Highway 69
- 247th Street, from U.S. Highway 69 to State Line Road
- Old Kansas City Road, from U.S. Highway 169 north to Kelly Avenue in Osawatomie.
In-house, 3-inch overlays are scheduled for the following locations:
- Osawatomie Road, from 287th Street to Kansas Highway 68
- Montrose Road (Crimson Ranch Subdivision), 287th Street 0.4 mile west of Osawatomie Road
- 239th Street from Metcalf Road to Mission Belleview Road
- Crescent Hill Road from 239th Street to 247th Street
- 271st Street underneath the U.S. Highway 69 overpass
- Stewart Lane east of Old Kansas City Road
In-house chip seal and skip patching is planned at various locations in the county.
The contract portion of the asphalt program is budgeted at $1,876,173, while the in-house work is estimated to cost $1,451,201. Together, the two parts account for a 2022 asphalt program budget of $3,327,375, according to figures provided by the Road and Bridge Department.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan asked about fluctuations in asphalt pricing.
“Inside this projection, are we cushioning ourselves for any increases in prices by the time we get to the projects?” Vaughan asked.
Matt Oehlert, project manager with the Road and Bridge Department, said potential price increases are factored into the budget.
“I added additional costs to my units, the cost per ton — both in-house and contracted — by $6 per ton, plus we have a contingency of $92,000,” Oehlert said.
Based on that cushion, Vaughan expressed optimism the asphalt program could cost less than anticipated.
“So, per usual, you should come in under budget,” Vaughan said.
Oehlert said he hoped that would be the case, but noted he couldn’t get asphalt manufacturers to even provide a ballpark cost estimate.
“I couldn’t get any asphalt manufacturer to commit to anything this year because there are so many variables still up in play,” Oehlert said.
Regarding the bidding process, Oehlert told commissioners the county will use the Kansas Department of Transportation’s monthly computed asphalt material index (AMI).
“When they bid on it, we’ll use KDOT’s asphalt indexing, which says that once it’s signed, we have ‘X’ amount of days that we are hooked into that price,” Oehlert said. “That’s another reason why they won’t commit to a price, because we are going to use that asphalt indexing.”
Commission Chair Rob Roberts asked Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon to have his department put up informational signs at road project locations.
“You need to find a way to put up signs, because taxpayers need to see where their dollars are going,” Roberts said. “You’ve got a lot of projects on the table this year, and I think it would be very wise of us to put out signs: ‘Your tax dollars at work.’”
