Upgrades to a 10-mile stretch of 311th Street are part of Miami County’s estimated $3.4 million asphalt program for the 2021 season.
County commissioners unanimously approved the asphalt program, which includes a mix of contract and in-house projects, during their Wednesday, Jan. 27, meeting.
The program includes five gravel-to-pave projects:
- Moonlight Road, from 223rd Street to 231st Street, asphalt overlay, $150,000
- 399th Street, east of U.S. Highway 169, asphalt overlay, $100,000
- Lone Star Road, from Kansas Highway 68 to 287th Street, asphalt overlay, $150,000
- Indianapolis Road, from U.S. 169 to Lane Road, asphalt overlay, $75,000
- 299th Street, from U.S. 169 to Victory Road, asphalt overlay, $75,000
Matt Oehlert, project manager with the county Road and Bridge Department, noted one addendum to this year’s program: 319th Street, connecting into Somerset Road from Oak Grove Road, is to be considered as an alternate if funding is available.
Chairman Rob Roberts — a longtime proponent of upgrading Somerset Road and connections like 319th Street — advocated for the addendum during the county’s study session that morning.
The estimated $150,000 cost of the Moonlight Road project will be shared with the city of Gardner for a portion of the road up to the city’s water treatment plant entrance on Moonlight. Gardner’s share will be approximately $50,000. This asphalt overlay project will be contracted out.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked Oehlert if Gardner would be responsible for making repairs or reimbursing the county for repairs to Gardner’s portion of the road in the future.
“Not that I’m aware of,” Oehlert said. “This is basically just a one-time upgrade, and the county is responsible for everything thereafter, which is why we decided to go with the asphalt.”
Oehlert said the original agreement was to chip seal Moonlight from 223rd Street to 231 Street, but the county opted for the asphalt overlay upgrade because of the truck traffic to the treatment plant.
“We decided with the type of traffic they are going to have (on Moonlight Road) that chip seal wouldn’t hold up, and we would probably be spending (county funds) to asphalt it the following year,” Oehlert said.
The 2021 program’s remaining four projects, all of which will be contracted out, include patch, mill and overlay repairs to the following:
- 311th Street, a 10-mile stretch from U.S. 169 to U.S. 69, $1,550,000
- 223rd Street Underpass, from Woodland Road to Victory Road, $200,000
- Club Estates subdivision (which the county maintains), 295th Street east of Metcalf Road, $50,000
- Emergency Medical Services station on Clover Road, Paola, drive and parking lot, $35,000
Patching and chip seal work in the 2021 program will cover more than 40 miles at various locations across the county for a estimated cost of $1,025,000.
The overall cost of the 2021 program is estimated at $3,410,000, which would leave a $60,000 cushion in this year’s asphalt budget.
During the morning’s study session, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, who represents Spring Hill and the surrounding area, urged the county to consider asphalt projects in the coming years on roads where growth is likely to continue south from southern Johnson County in order to be proactive and help guide growth rather than react to it.
The county plans to let bids this spring for the asphalt program’s contract projects, with work beginning in the summer and continuing into the fall.
