Miami County commissioners have approved Gardner’s modified conditional-use permit for its water treatment plant expansion on Moonlight Road.
Just as Gardner is planning to expand its plant to accommodate a community that has tripled in population since the plant was built in 1997, the county expanded Gardner’s CUP conditions to accommodate concerns from the plant’s neighbors.
Residents voiced concerns to the Miami County Planning Commission about commercial truck traffic associated with the plant that was driving south on Moonlight Road in their rural neighborhood. Some residents also reported about black sludge discharging from the plant onto their properties. They were worried about water quality if the sludge goes into streams.
Planning Director Teresa Reeves told county commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Planning Commission voted 7-0 on Feb. 4 to recommend that the county approve the plant expansion with the modified CUP.
“There are serious concerns by neighbors about black sludge from (from plant’s drainage) that ends up on their property or waterway,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts said. “They don’t like it, and they want it stopped.”
Reeves said Lesley Rigney, district manager of the Miami County Conservation District, and an official from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment inspected the area around the plant but found no evidence of black sludge. At the request of neighbors who are concerned about water quality and water surge, Rigney said she would monitor the water flow on their properties.
KDHE said the plant was in compliance, Reeves told county commissioners.
About five weeks ago county commissioners rejected the city of Gardner’s request to annex a 20-acre parcel of ground it purchased in the 1990s to build the plant. This time, commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the modified CUP and plant expansion with the addition of three conditions to the eight existing ones.
- All commercial truck traffic associated with the water treatment plant must drive north on Moonlight Road to 223rd Street, and signage be put up inside the front gate to instruct drivers to turn north when they exit the plant.
- Any noise associated with the plant will not exceed 70 decibels at the property line.
- The water treatment plant will meet all federal, state and local permit requirements for water volume related to discharge from the facility. No discharge will be allowed onto neighboring properties, and no sludge can be discharged into the streams or onto neighboring properties at any time.
Neighbor Ken Bingman, who lives on 231st Street, spoke briefly at the county commission meeting Wednesday and said he and the 10 or 11 neighbors he represented were not trying to prevent Gardner from having water, but they thought there was a better way to go about it.
“We’re very, very concerned about the plant expanding from 4 million gallons (per day) to 12 million gallons at some time in the future,” Bingman said. “It sounds like a lot of this has been taken care of. We do appreciate the inclusion of the conditions being put on the CUP.”
