HILLSDALE — A commercial stable near Hillsdale Lake has received a conditional-use permit (CUP) for its operation at 24081 Orleans Road.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the CUP for S & S Stables during their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25.
S & S Stables is owned by Farley and Kayla Ratzlaff, and it is located on 24.5 acres of land on the east side of Orleans Road, about one-quarter mile west of Harmony Road.
The commercial stable would include rider training, guided trail rides, primitive camping, a horse hotel and pasture boarding, according to the application.
The property is zoned countryside and the surrounding uses are primarily residential and agricultural, with the exception of Hillsdale State Park, located to the northwest, and the Miami County Rural Water District No. 2 office and plant, located to the southeast.
The county’s planning staff and the County Planning Commission recommended approval of the CUP.
In other business, the County Commission:
- Approved a new fire suppression system for the IT server room in the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola. The new system would remove all the oxygen from the room to starve the fire, replacing the current water sprinkler system which if activated could damage the servers. The quote from Johnson Controls was for $16,163.15.
- Approved the purchase of exercise equipment, training tables and chairs for the recently remodeled and expanded Miami County EMS station located south of Paola at a cost of $17,447.
- Authorized the commission chair to execute a $20,000 agreement with Lockton Companies LLC for the evaluation and marketing for Miami County’s “plan year 2020 benefits coverage including COBRA, FSA and Benefits Administration.” Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, who has business dealings with Lockton, recused himself from the discussion during the morning study session and from the discussion and vote during the regular commission meeting that afternoon. Vaughan left the room during the study session and the regular meeting while this agenda item was being discussed and voted on.
