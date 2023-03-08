230308_mr_klaasmeyer

Charles Klaasmeyer owns about 160 acres of land zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road. Klaasmeyer has requested that the land be rezoned to Countryside (CS) because CS allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG.

County commissioners have approved rezoning 160 acres southwest of Hillsdale Lake for a potential rural housing development.

Landowner Charles Klaasmeyer requested the 160-acre tract currently zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road be rezoned Countryside (CS), which allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG zoning.

