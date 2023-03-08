Charles Klaasmeyer owns about 160 acres of land zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road. Klaasmeyer has requested that the land be rezoned to Countryside (CS) because CS allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG.
County commissioners have approved rezoning 160 acres southwest of Hillsdale Lake for a potential rural housing development.
Landowner Charles Klaasmeyer requested the 160-acre tract currently zoned Agricultural (AG) at the southeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road be rezoned Countryside (CS), which allows for 15-acre lots as opposed to the 20-acre minimum in AG zoning.
Planning and Zoning Director Kenneth Cook told commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, March 1, that Crescent Hill Road, which is located along the west side of the property, is a chip and seal road that does meet the minimum requirements for any kind of development allowed under CS zoning.
The proposed plan shows splits creating five 15-acre tracts along Crescent Hill Road.
271st Street is a gravel road that would have to be brought up to the county’s minimum standards if the eastern 80 acres would be developed separately.
Commissioner George Pretz asked Cook what is Klaasmeyer’s intention for the 80 acres on the east side.
“He was not expecting to develop that right away,” Cook said. “He did have a desire in the future to develop that for some kind of housing lots.”
Cook said an internal paved road could be added to the property, off of Crescent Hill Road, that would allow for the entire property to be developed at one time.
Pretz asked what the maximum number of lots would be if the entire property was developed at once.
Cook said Klaasmeyer could do a conservation-designed subdivision, which would allow for 16 10-acre lots.
But Cook also pointed out that in a conservation subdivision at least 30 percent of the 160 acres would have to be left in open space.
“So, about five to six acres per lot,” Pretz said, if 30 percent of the land were left in reserve.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning on a 6-2 vote.
Planning Commissioner Randy Kitchen, who cast one of the dissenting votes, reiterated the county’s comprehensive plan goal of preserving agricultural land to the largest extent possible.
County Commissioner Keith Diediker raised a similar concern during the March 1 meeting.
“I’m just concerned about keeping it ag-related, as we had in our comprehensive plan, and this is several miles away from any town,” he said. “I’m just a little leery of splitting it up like that. If it was 20-acre spots, I like that a lot better myself.”
In the application’s narrative, Charles and Julie Klaasmeyer point out the property on the northeast corner of 271st Street and Crescent Hill Road is currently zoned CS, and the lots south of their property along Crescent Hill Road are already split into 15-acre lots all the way to Kansas Highway 68.
“As I’ve told a number of people, if this was a little farther out, or if the only access was on a gravel road, I think I would have a little more difficulty making a recommendation of approval,” Cook said. “I can definitely appreciate conservation of ag. That is something that is a high priority for the county.
“This is sort of on that edge I feel like between where we do have a lot of other residential development and where it is sort of transitioning to ag,” Cook said.
County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning request from AG to CS, with Diediker casting the dissenting vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.