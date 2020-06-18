Miami County officials are waiting to hear what the county will receive in coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding. Millions of dollars in relief aid will be divided among the state's 105 counties for disbursement.
The State Financial Council (SFC) on Tuesday, June 16, approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments to help combat the health and economic challenges COVID-19 has caused in communities across the state.
Counties will be encouraged to share relief funds with cities, school districts and local businesses, under the initial funding proposal from the governor’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee, which is charged with distributing more than a billion dollars in federal funds Kansas received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The first round of coronavirus aid will be critical as we work to get Kansans back to work and school in the safest way possible,” Gov. Laura Kelly said after the SFC approval. “I’m pleased the State Finance Council acted quickly, and in the best interest of Kansans.”
Under the first round of funding, each county will receive resources based on their population, case rates and unemployment rates, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Funds will be provided to counties for both reimbursement and direct aid for eligible expenditures under the CARES Act, according to the plan.
The SPARK task force's proposal includes plans for two more allocations, in August and October, and indicates public and private entities will be eligible for funding in those subsequent rounds.
Miami County Administrator Shane Krull said Thursday, June 18, he has not received official word but indications are that all counties except the two most populous – Johnson and Sedgwick – will receive the equivalent of about $194 per person. Miami County’s population is estimated to be 33,845, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s forecast for 2020.
To date, though, Krull said he has not received an official dollar amount and he has not been provided with solid guidelines on allowable expenses that will withstand future audit scrutiny.
“It's frustrating and exciting at the same time,” Krull said. “I hope to receive more information from the state within the next week.”
“The funds approved today are a great first step in helping our communities recover from the unique health and economic challenges created by COVID-19,” said Cheryl Harrison-Lee, executive director of the Recovery Office, in a news release. “We will continue to consult with community members as well as experts from the public and private sectors, so that our local governments can access funding that fulfills their individual recovery and preparedness needs.”
The SFC on Tuesday also approved reimbursement for COVID-19-related costs for state agencies totaling $16.7 million, as well as FY 2020 expenditures for the state’s Recovery Office.
“These reimbursements will help offset the unexpected expenses caused by COVID-19 so that Kansans can continue to receive agency support,” Kelly said. “Now more than ever, our state agencies must be ready to offer their quality, much-needed services to the people of Kansas.”
Krull said the window to use the COVID-19 relief funds could close quickly.
“(The) supposed deadline is that all money will be spent by Dec. 31, 2020,” Krull said in an email. “If that is the case, (entities) need to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.