Miami County commissioners, at their April 6 meeting, awarded the contract portion of the county’s 2022 road rehabilitation project to apparent low bidder Superior Bowen Asphalt Company for $2,077,412.53.
The mill and overlay projects that Superior Bowen is now tasked with completing this summer are at the following locations:
- Metcalf Road, from 287th Street to about one-half mile south of 335th Street
- 335th Street, from Metcalf Road to U.S. Highway 69
- 247th Street, from U.S. Highway 69 to State Line Road
- Old Kansas City Road, from U.S. Highway 169 north to the Osawatomie city limits.
Matt Oehlert, project manager with Road and Bridge, told commissioners the winning bid is higher than the $1,836,173.16 budgeted for the contract work — creating a deficit of $241,239.37.
When design and construction engineering costs are factored in, the project swells to $2,108,000.
Chair Rob Roberts asked Oehlert how Road and Bridge planned to cover the overage.
Oehlert said when the revenue sources for the contract and in-house portions of the 2022 asphalt program are combined, the county has enough money to cover the deficit.
The in-house project — including overlay, chip and seal, patching and road oil — is $1,578,740.
Together, the contract and in-house projects total $3,686,740, he said.
Oehlert said the budget line items available for the road rehabilitation program are: asphalt, $2,950,000; cash carry over, $250,000; transfers, $450,000, and federal funds exchange, $220,000. Together, those line items total $3,870,000.
The project manager told commissioners the 2022 asphalt program has a slim cushion of $183,260.
“We don’t have a lot of margin for error here,” Oehlert said.
In-house overlay projects approved by the commission on Feb. 2 include the following locations:
- Osawatomie Road, from 287th Street to Kansas Highway 68.
- Montrose Road (Crimson Ranch Subdivision), 287th Street 0.4 mile west of Osawatomie Road.
- 239th Street from Metcalf Road to Mission Belleview Road.
- Crescent Hill Road from 239th Street to 247th Street.
- 271st Street underneath the U.S. Highway 69 overpass.
- Stewart Lane east of Old Kansas City Road.
In-house chip seal and skip patching also is planned at various locations in the county.
Oehlert reminded commissioners that the cost of asphalt per ton will not be locked in until the month in which Superior Bowen begins the project. If the cost of asphalt per ton increases in the meantime, this year’s asphalt program likely would have to be scaled back.
Oehlert said the current cost of asphalt is about $71 per ton.
“If the price increases a dollar or two, it will deplete that reserve,” Oehlert said. “So we would have to go back and basically decide where we are going to cut. Is it going to be in the contract or is it going to be the in-house (projects)? Obviously, we would bring that discussion before the commission.”
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked if Superior Bowen had indicated when they might start. He noted work is expected to begin between May 2 and Sept. 6, about four months apart.
Oehlert said Superior Bowen did not provide an anticipated start date when they submitted a bid, and he usually doesn’t begin those conversations until the project is awarded.
The contract work is scheduled for 30 working days.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked Oehlert if the contract work includes all aspects of the project or just the mill and overlay.
Oehlert said Superior Bowen will do all the mill and overlay, traffic control and striping afterward.
“It’s turnkey,” he said.
Oehlert pointed out how much prices have increased in recent months for asphalt work. He noted the county awarded Superior Bowen the contract last year. The 2021 and 2022 projects are similar in size. The 2021 project took 21,900 tons of asphalt to complete, and the 2022 program is projected to be 21,100 tons.
In 2021, the contract with Superior Bowen was for $1,766,200.29, Oehlert said. That is an increase of $311,212.24 in less than 12 months time, he said.
Gallagher asked Oehlert if he was pleased with the work Superior Bowen had previously done for the county.
“Yes,” Oehlert said. “They’ve done a fantastic job.”
