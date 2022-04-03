County commissioners on Wednesday, March 30, awarded design services for three Road and Bridge projects that are coming up this construction season.
The first project is located on Old KC Road.
“It is a road rehabilitation with three bridge patching and polymer projects, located on Old Kansas City Road, essentially from the city (limits) of Osawatomie north to 335th Street,” Project Manager Matt Oehlert said.
Based on selection committee results on quality and price, Oehlert recommended design services be awarded to Wichita-based Schwab Eaton for $13,988.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to award design services to Schwab Eaton.
Schwab Eaton also was the firm recommended for design serves on the other two projects, based on the selection committee’s results.
Oehlert said the second project involves an intersection rehabilitation and possible bridge replacement at 287th Street and Osawatomie Road.
“I don’t anticipate on replacing the bridge during this project,” Oehlert said. “I believe that we can avoid that, but I still want to get the design services done for the bridge replacement because I don’t think we’ll get a cheaper price to do it.”
Oehlert said updating the design services would not be a complicated process if the bridge replacement is put off until another time.
Commissioners voted unanimously to award design services to Schwab Eaton for $44,979.
The third project involves a bridge replacement located on 399th Street, approximately 0.10 mile east of Crescent Hill Road, Oehlert said.
The commission voted 5-0 to award design services to Schwab Eaton for $35,995.
Regarding the Wichita firm winning all three projects, Oehlert said he thinks more firms from outside the area will look to pick up work in Miami County because of its continued growth.
