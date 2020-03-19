Miami County has announced that county buildings will be closed to the public until Wednesday, April 1, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But residents cans still use online options available on the county's website at www.miamicountyks.org to conduct some business. County officials also are available via email and telephone.

County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said county officials made the decision Thursday, March 19. The building restriction will remain in effect until April 1, when county commissioners plan to re-evaluate the situation at their commission meeting that day.

In an effort to safeguard employee health and the continuity of Miami County operations, the public will no longer be allowed into county buildings, according to a statement released Thursday morning by the county.

“In recent days, the State of Kansas issued a Pandemic Emergency and Miami County issued a local emergency disaster declaration (that remains in effect until April 2) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the statement. “Miami County offices and operations tried to maintain a ‘business as usual’ approach during the time frame. As the State of Kansas ceases operations, Miami County no longer will receive the necessary support to complete routine transactions.”

County officials encourage residents to utilize online options available at www.miamicountyks.org to complete transactions, make inquiries, and address other needs.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented event for the majority of us. Your understanding and cooperation is appreciated,” county officials said in the statement.

Listed below are the telephone numbers for Miami County departments. Staff is available to answer questions.

Administration 913-294-9500

Appraisal 913-294-9311

Building and Grounds 913-294-9536

Building Inspection 913-294-4145

Community Corrections 913-294-2997

County Attorney 913-294-3181

County Clerk and Elections 913-294-3976

County Commission 913-294-5844

County Counselor 913-294-3914

District Court 913-294-3326

Economic Development 913-294-4045

EMS 913-294-5010

GIS / Mapping 913-294-9531

Health Department 913-294-2431

Human Resources 913-294-9530

IT 913-294-9535

Register of Deeds 913-294-3716

Road and Bridge 913-294-4377

Sheriff 913-294-3232

Treasurer – Motor Vehicle 913-294-4164

Treasurer – Tax 913-294-2353

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

