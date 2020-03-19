Miami County has announced that county buildings will be closed to the public until Wednesday, April 1, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But residents cans still use online options available on the county's website at www.miamicountyks.org to conduct some business. County officials also are available via email and telephone.
County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said county officials made the decision Thursday, March 19. The building restriction will remain in effect until April 1, when county commissioners plan to re-evaluate the situation at their commission meeting that day.
In an effort to safeguard employee health and the continuity of Miami County operations, the public will no longer be allowed into county buildings, according to a statement released Thursday morning by the county.
“In recent days, the State of Kansas issued a Pandemic Emergency and Miami County issued a local emergency disaster declaration (that remains in effect until April 2) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the statement. “Miami County offices and operations tried to maintain a ‘business as usual’ approach during the time frame. As the State of Kansas ceases operations, Miami County no longer will receive the necessary support to complete routine transactions.”
County officials encourage residents to utilize online options available at www.miamicountyks.org to complete transactions, make inquiries, and address other needs.
“The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented event for the majority of us. Your understanding and cooperation is appreciated,” county officials said in the statement.
Listed below are the telephone numbers for Miami County departments. Staff is available to answer questions.
Administration 913-294-9500
Appraisal 913-294-9311
Building and Grounds 913-294-9536
Building Inspection 913-294-4145
Community Corrections 913-294-2997
County Attorney 913-294-3181
County Clerk and Elections 913-294-3976
County Commission 913-294-5844
County Counselor 913-294-3914
District Court 913-294-3326
Economic Development 913-294-4045
EMS 913-294-5010
GIS / Mapping 913-294-9531
Health Department 913-294-2431
Human Resources 913-294-9530
IT 913-294-9535
Register of Deeds 913-294-3716
Road and Bridge 913-294-4377
Sheriff 913-294-3232
Treasurer – Motor Vehicle 913-294-4164
Treasurer – Tax 913-294-2353
