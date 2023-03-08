Miami County Administration Building

The Miami County Commission will not hold its regular 1 p.m. meetings on Wednesday, March 15, and Wednesday, April 26, due to the lack of a quorum needed to conduct county business.

Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan said more than two of the five commissioners will be absent March 15.

