County cancels March 15 and April 26 meetings By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Mar 8, 2023 4 hrs ago

Miami County Administration Building File Photo

The Miami County Commission will not hold its regular 1 p.m. meetings on Wednesday, March 15, and Wednesday, April 26, due to the lack of a quorum needed to conduct county business.

Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan said more than two of the five commissioners will be absent March 15.

Vaughan said at least three commissioners plan to attend the Kansas County Commissioners Association's annual conference April 25-27 in Hays, Kan.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to adopt a resolution cancelling the March 15 and April 26 meetings.

The County Commission normally meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building in Paola. The meetings are open to the public.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
